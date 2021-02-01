🔊 Listen to this

All four Wyoming Valley Conference sporting events scheduled for Monday were postponed due to the snowstorm. A few scheduled for Tuesday were also postponed.

The Nanticoke Area at Lake-Lehman girls basketball game will be played Wednesday. The two schools also moved their boys basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday at Nanticoke Area, to Wednesday.

The Lake-Lehman at Hazleton Area wrestling match was moved to Friday. The Lake-Lehman at Tunkhannock match scheduled for Tuesday will be shifted to Thursday.

Also postponed Monday were Tunkhannock at Berwick boys basketball and Wilkes-Barre Area at Crestwood girls basketball. Those games haven’t been rescheduled.

Also postponed from Tuesday’s schedule were Berwick at Pittston Area wrestling and Lake-Lehman at Hazleton Area swimming. No make-up dates have been set.