All local high school sporting events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed because of snow.

Here are the events postponed with make-up dates listed if available, Check back for any updates.

• Boys Basketball: Hazleton Area at Berwick, TBA; Crestwood at Wilkes-Barre Area, Wednesday; Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, TBA; Dallas at Pittston Area, Wednesday; Northwest at Millville, TBA.

• Wrestling: Berwick at Pittston Area, TBA; Dallas at Tunkhannock, TBA; Lake-Lehman at Tunkhannock, Thursday.

• Swimming: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, Wednesday; Wilkes-Barre Area at Dallas, Feb. 8; Lake-Lehman at Hazleton Area, Feb. 12.