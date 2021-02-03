🔊 Listen to this

Several high school sporting events scheduled for Wednesday were postponed.

In boys basketball, Lake-Lehman at Nanticoke Area and Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer were scratched. No make-up dates were set.

The Nanticoke Area at Lake-Lehman girls basketball game was moved to Thursday. Crestwood at Dallas was postponed, but hasn’t been rescheduled.

The Pittston Area at Wyoming Area wrestling match was moved to 7 p.m. Friday. Dallas at Crestwood and Tunkhannock at Berwick were also postponed but not rescheduled.

The Tunkhannock at Holy Redeemer swim meet was also postponed. No make-up date was set.