🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Jacob Zaleski (13) and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Mikey Senape chase after the ball as it goes out of bounds Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Cole Walker takes a shot at the basket in the first quarter while surrounded by Crestwood’s Jacob Zaleski (13), Marcus Vieney (5) and Paul Feisel (11) on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE — Struggling on both ends of the court in the first quarter Wednesday night, the Crestwood Comets needed to change things up.

The coach knew it. A couple players did as well.

“We had to. We had no choice, really,” Crestwood coach Mark Atherton said. “Actually, a couple of my players said it in the huddle about moving up the court on them. Obviously, it was the right move.”

Obviously, considering what happened over the final three periods — and especially in the second quarter.

Crestwood forced Wilkes-Barre Area into a dozen turnovers in the second quarter, leading to easy baskets and a reversal of fortunes in a 56-34 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

The Comets (1-0 Div. 1, 3-1) outscored WBA 27-3 in the second quarter. A pressing defense allowed Crestwood to shake off a sluggish first quarter that saw the Comets fall behind 11-3.

A few days ago, Crestwood knocked down 17 3-pointers in a 36-point victory over Tunkhannock. The Comets, though, were 1-of-9 behind the arc in the first quarter Wednesday.

“That’s what I always tell our guys,” Atherton said. “We’ve not going to have a night like we did the other night.”

Wednesday was a good substitute. Paul Feisel and Mike Zaleski turned WBA turnovers into baskets to start the second quarter and a 16-0 run. Ten of the points were direct results of Wolfpack miscues.

WBA’s Cole Walker finally snapped the run with his team’s only field goal of the period to cut the deficit to 19-13. The Wolfpack, though, couldn’t reverse the momentum. A couple of sharp passes from Ryan Petrosky resulted in baskets by Zaleski and Nick Ruggeri, and the Comets were off and running again.

Even when things went slightly wrong, they ended up right for Crestwood. Zayne Dunsmuir ended the half by grabbing rebounds and scoring on a pair of errant 3-point attempts. The second one just before the buzzer gave Crestwood a 30-14 halftime lead.

WBA moved within 15 points with about three minutes left in the third quarter, but Crestwood brushed aside the rally attempt as Feisel knocked down two corner threes.

“I don’t know. My guys seem to see Crestwood on the front of the jerseys and think it’s the Lakers,” said WBA coach Pat Toole, whose team fell to 3-1 in the division and 7-2 overall.

The 34 points were the fewest the Wolfpack scored this season and third fewest in the program’s two-year history. The fewest came in a 52-31 loss to Crestwood in last season’s WVC Division 1 championship game.

“Our execution and the lack of speed and urgency we played with is unacceptable,” Toole said. “We didn’t move without the basketball, we didn’t screen, we weren’t strong with the basketball. The three things we were looking for, we didn’t get any of them.”

WBA entered off a 54-52 win against Math, Civics & Science, a state power from the Philadelphia Public League. The Wolfpack have no time to rest as they host WVC Division 1 leader Hazleton Area on Thursday.

Crestwood 56, Wilkes-Barre Area 34

CRESTWOOD (56) — Mike Zaleski 4 1-1 10, Ryan Petrosky 5 1-1 13, Marcus Vieney 0 0-0 0, Paul Feisel 5 0-0 13, Jacob Zaleski 4 0-2 8, Nick Ruggeri 2 0-1 4, Zayne Dunsmuir 3 0-0 6, Tyler Orsick 1 0-0 2, Joe Gzemski 0 0-0 0, Brenden Dennis 0 0-0 0, Bryce Vieney 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 2-5 56.

WBA (34) — Saquan Portee 2 1-4 6, Cole Walker 5 0-0 10, Matt Egidio 1 2-2 4, Jack Gilgallon 3 3-4 9, Naquan Hollman 0 0-0 0, Mike Andrzejewski 1 0-0 3, Jacob Horga 1 0-0 2, Kam Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mikey Senape 0 0-0 0, Waarithi Oseni 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-10 34.

Crestwood`3`27`13`13 — 56

Wilkes-Barre Area`11`3`12`8 — 34

Three-point goals: CRE 6 (M.Zaleski, Petrosky 2, Feisel 3). WBA 2 (Portee, Andrzejewski).