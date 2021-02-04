🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 diving championships will remain at the Wyoming Valley CYC, but the swimming championships are heading elsewhere.

The District 2 athletic committee voted unanimously Thursday to shift the swimming to Delaware Valley High School on March 6 and March 7. While the CYC was comfortable hosting the diving because of the small field of competitors, it elected to bypass hosting swimming because of COVID-19 concerns.

“This cause a little bit of an issue as we searched throughout the entire district of facilities that would be able to host us,” District 2 swimming chairman Fred Barletta said. “There were a few schools that showed interest in it and had to know more of the details. In the end, there was only one school that met the criteria of what our needs are to run a meet of that magnitude.”

Barletta admitted there are drawbacks because of Delaware Valley’s location in Milford, which is near the New Jersey/New York border and about 75 miles from Wilkes-Barre. He added District 2 even considered sites outside the district, but the closest available with the necessary facilities was in Carlisle, which is over 120 miles away.

Delaware Valley will have the pool area, high school gym and middle school gym available to socially distance swimmers. The entrance and exit to the pool will be expanded.

District swimming was originally scheduled for March 5-6, which were Friday and Saturday. The move to March 6-7, Saturday and Sunday, will allow Delaware Valley to keep its campus open on March 5. District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said in the event of inclement weather there is a chance the swimming could be held virtually on March 8, although no details were provided.

The Class 2A swimming will be held in the morning and the Class 3A swimming in the afternoon. No spectators will be permitted. The plan is to have 18 entrants per event and run three heats.

WRESTLING

While the swimming and diving sites were set, District 2 is still looking for somewhere to hold the individual district wrestling championships. The Class 2A championships will be Feb. 19 and the Class 3A championships Feb. 20. Both were held at Hazleton Area High School last year.

District 2 wrestling chairman Jay Starnes said that sites could be set as early as Monday. Prior to the Feb. 19-20 championships, the competitors will be whittled down to eight in all weight classes in preliminary matches earlier that week. The preliminary matches will be single elimination.

FOOTBALL

Majikes, who is also the president of the PIAA Board of Directors, said the PIAA strategic planning committee will meet next week to discuss to possibility of starting the high school football season earlier and concluding it with state championships on Thanksgiving weekend.

The PIAA football steering committee made the proposal, along with others, to the board last month. Most of them came after this past football season was altered because of the pandemic.