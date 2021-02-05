🔊 Listen to this

The AHL’s scoreboard ticker is up and running, ready for Friday’s long-awaited season opener, a matinee between Bridgeport and Providence. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is back on the ice one night later, hosting Binghamton on Saturday.

One click on the ticker on the league’s website reveals just how rough the wait has been. Just to the left of the Feb. 5 contests are the last games played anywhere in the AHL — March 11.

The Penguins played that night, a 2-1 overtime win over Lehigh Valley in Allentown. The league — and the rest of the country’s sports scene — shut down the next day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHL was forced to ultimately cancel the playoffs entirely.

On Thursday, the Penguins were back in Allentown for a final tune-up for the 2021 season, a 2-0 loss to the Phantoms. Underscoring the gap between seasons — this one is starting roughly four months later than usual — the Penguins dressed just four players from that last regular season game.

Center Jordy Bellerive was the only one who finished the 2019-20 campaign among the top 10 in team scoring. Also in uniform for both games were forwards Jan Drozg and Chase Berger along with defenseman Jon Lizotte.

Thursday’s top line was comprised of three veteran newcomers with Josh Currie working with Nick Schilkey and camp tryout Tim Schaller. Drozg was alongside Radim Zohorna with former Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan on the other wing. Bellerive centered Felix Robert and Kyle Olson while Berger centered Justin Almeida and Jonathan Gruden.

They weren’t all new faces for first-year head coach J.D. Forrest, who was promoted from his assistant role in the offseason. Returning goalie Emil Larmi, a reserve for the team last year, had 29 saves and helped backstop a penalty kill that turned away all five Lehigh Valley power plays.

In addition, five more players who dressed for that final game of 2020 are still with the organization.

Goalie Casey DeSmith and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph are playing key roles for Pittsburgh in the early going. Defenseman Kevin Czuczman is also in Pittsburgh as part of the taxi squad. Forward Sam Miletic and defenseman Zach Trotman were injured before the season started and can’t be assigned to the AHL until healthy.

New for this pandemic-altered season is the insitution of six-man taxi squads that work out of the NHL team’s city to help with potential depth issues caused by COVID-19 problems.

That means six fewer players for the AHL squads to use. For the Penguins, that group is currently Czuczman, forwards Anthony Angello, Frederick Gaudreau and Drew O’Connor as well as goalies Alex D’Orio and Maxime Lagace.

Serious injury problems on the blue line have created a ripple effect throughout the organization. Outside of Trotman, NHL veterans Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson, Mike Matheson and Juuso Riikola have all missed time in the opening weeks, and John Marino was recently added to the COVID-19 unavailable list.

Letang and Matheson appear set to return this weekend, allowing Pittsburgh to return defenseman Will Reilly to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he was inserted onto the top pairing for Thursday’s game next to Lizotte.

Needing to bolster numbers at the position, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added rookies Matt Miller and Dominic Cormier on professional tryout agreements from ECHL Wheeling. Cormier was in uniform on Thursday, opening the game next to Josh Maniscalco, who signed with Pittsburgh as a sought-after free agent last year.

Cam Lee and Billy Sweezey made up the other defensive pairing. Teenager Brett Brochu backed up Larmi in net.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton split its two preseason games, beating Binghamton 5-1.

The Penguins opener on Saturday will not be open to fans because of COVID-19 restrictions. The game is set for 5 p.m. and can be streamed live online through AHLTV. Season ticket holders will receive a free AHLTV subscription.