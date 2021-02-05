🔊 Listen to this

Dallas’ Austin Finarelli goes to the basket in front of Holy Redeemer’s Jake Pizzolato (25). Finarelli finished with 21 points.

Holy Redeemer’s Darryl Wright (12) rushes toward Dallas’ Nick Nocito as he sets to shoot a 3-pointer Thursday night. Nocito connected seven times from behind the arc.

WILKES-BARRE — The box score of Dallas’ 60-47 victory Thursday over Holy Redeemer looked familiar.

Nick Nocito — 25 points. Austin Finarelli — 21 points. The dynamic guard duo has led the offense this season, scoring 191 of the team’s 297 points through five games.

Yet they wanted to make a point of a different kind after the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball win.

“We’re definitely not carrying the team,” Nocito said. “We have the most experience. I know Buf (Michael Bufalino) had some playing time last year. We try to teach them what we know and work together. It’s really about jelling together as a team.

“We might score the points, but it’s a lot of back screens, a lot of spacing. And when it works, it works.”

Bufalino finished with a team-high seven rebounds. Jackson Wydra had four and EJ Matushek hauled in three.

Dallas was the first WVC team to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mountaineers were set to play in the PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinals in March 2020 when the playoffs were shut down and eventually scrapped.

“It was a killer,” Finarelli said. “It was tough, especially at the end of the year when we all started playing together. When they broke the news to us it was all shut down, that was a killer for us.”

Finarelli and Nocito were the only returning starters and had to mix in with teammates with little or no varsity experience.

So far, so good as Dallas improved to 1-1 in the division and 4-1 overall.

Nocito nailed four 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three in a row as Dallas jumped ahead 12-1. A fadeaway by Finarelli and another Nocito trey gave the Mountaineers a 19-5 lead entering the second quarter.

“They’re two tough kids,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “They’re good because they work at it. Both of them in the classroom are 100; they are very intelligent kids. They work hard and deserve everything they get. It’s not natural, they work at it.”

Redeemer (2-2 Div. 2, 3-6) chased a double-digit deficit into the third quarter before moving within 33-25 on a jumper by Zach Perta. Seven seconds later, Nocito hit the sixth of his seven 3-pointers.

Finarelli closed out the game with 10 fourth-quarter points as the Mountaineers made certain there would be no late rally by Redeemer. The Royals didn’t help themselves either by missing their first nine shots of the final period.

Justice Shoats scored 17 points for Redeemer and Matt Prociak grabbed eight rebounds, but the Royals never seemed in sync on either end of the floor.

“Terrible first quarter,” said Redeemer coach Paul Guido, who took over the Royals program after Belenski stepped down after the 2012-13 season. “We got off to a terrible start with the turnovers and our defense allowing them to hit some perimeter shots. And then we’re in a hole the rest of the night.

“We spotted them 12 or 14 points in the first quarter and it was a 12- or 14-point game the rest of the night.”

SCHEDULE NOTE: Holy Redeemer will host Pittston Area at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Pittston Area was scheduled to play Nanticoke Area, but that game was postponed.

Dallas 60, Holy Redeemer 47

DALLAS (60) — Austin Finarelli 7 7-11 21, Nick Nocito 8 2-3 25, Jackson Wydra 2 2-2 6, EJ Matushek 1 0-0 2, Michael Bufalino 2 0-0 4, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Drew Dickson 0 0-0 0, Drew Lojewski 0 0-0 0, Zeid Alhashemi 0 0-0 0, Mike Cumbo 0 2-2 2, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-18 60.

HOLY REDEEMER (47) — Zach Perta 2 0-0 5, Justice Shoats 7 1-2 17, Darryl Wright 1 0-0 2, Jake Pizzolato 0 0-0 0, Matt Prociak 0 6-6 6, Jayden Halstead 0 0-0 0, Matt Carty 1 0-0 3, Max Rosen 0 3-4 3, Alex Hajkowski 2 0-2 4, Alex Rymar 2 0-0 6, Pat DelBalso 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 11-16 47.

Dallas`19`13`16`12 — 60

Holy Redeemer`5`14`17`11 — 47

Three-point goals: DAL 7 (Nocito 7). HR 6 (Perta, Shoats 2, Carty, Rymar 2).