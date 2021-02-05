🔊 Listen to this

The countdown for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s return to the ice was about to hit 24 hours. Once again, the pandemic had other ideas.

Saturday’s season-opener against Binghamton has been postponed because of “league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils staff,” the AHL announced Friday afternoon.

Instead, the Penguins and Devils are set to drop the puck on the season at 5 p.m. Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Fans are not permitted to attend because of coronavirus restrictions.

The schedule change was publicly announced just a few hours before Binghamton was set to host Hershey on Friday.

Despite the issues, the AHL did manage to end a hiatus of nearly 11 months on Friday as Providence defeated Bridgeport 4-1 in a matinee.

It was the league’s first official game since March 11, a day before the coronavirus pandemic forced a halt to play that ultimately canceled the rest of the regular season and playoffs. It was the first time the Calder Cup was not awarded since the AHL’s inception in 1936.

Pens name Currie captain

Josh Currie’s first game in a Penguins sweater will come with a “C” on the shoulder.

The veteran forward was named the new captain of the team on Friday, inheriting the role from departed defenseman David Warsofsky.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be captain, especially in a great organization like Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and its great history,” Currie said through the team. “It’s not something I’m going to take for granted. I’m going to do my best to represent this team on and off the ice.”

The 28-year-old signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh as a free agent in October after a long run with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield.

Currie served as an alternate captain for the Condors the last two years, scoring 41 points in both campaigns. He is one of just two players in to score 20 AHL goals in each of the last four seasons.

With a roster comprised of many new faces, the Penguins will be counting on that kind of production during the truncated 32-game schedule.

Only one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top 10 scorers from last season — Jordy Bellerive — is on the active roster and just two others are still with the organization. Sam Miletic is injured and last season’s leading goal scorer Anthony Angello is currently with Pittsburgh’s taxi squad.

More than the numbers, though, Currie’s demeanor quickly stood out to first-year Penguins coach J.D. Forrest.

“He has shown from his attitude, his work ethic in practice and in games the qualities that we’re looking for someone to lead this team through this season,” Forrest said through the team. “He hasn’t stopped working since he stepped his foot through the door.”