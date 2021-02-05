🔊 Listen to this

Ty Howle’s final game in a Penn State uniform came at Wisconsin, as the starting center helped the Nittany Lions spring a major upset.

His first game as a full-time assistant coach at his alma mater will be right back at Camp Randall, where he will open the 2021 season as the Lions’ new tight ends coach.

Howle officially got the promotion on Friday after spending last season as an offensive analyst for coach James Franklin. He will replace Tyler Bowen, who is heading to the NFL for a spot on Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I am excited and honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater,” Howle said through the school. “I want to thank coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to develop the tremendous young men in this program. Penn State University means the world to my family and me.

“The pride I have for the university, this team, my lettermen brothers and the greatest fans in the world is unrivaled. I’m thankful for everyone who helped me get to this point and I’m excited to be home at Penn State.”

Though he is only 29, Howle has already been through plenty with the Lions, signing on the heels of the 2008 Big Ten title season and enduring the final days of the Joe Paterno era in 2011 during the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

But the North Carolina native elected to stick with the program in 2012 when massive NCAA sanctions allowed players to transfer without penalty. Playing for new coach Bill O’Brien, Howle was ultimately named a captain in 2013 and finished his career appearing in 47 games on the offensive line, including 13 starts.

One of the most memorable was that 2013 finale, in which Penn State was a three-touchdown underdog at Wisconsin. But Howle and the offense racked up 465 yards in a 31-24 victory. A few weeks later, Howle was honored at the postseason banquet as the team’s top senior offensive lineman.

O’Brien left for the NFL that offseason, but the success of his teams and players like Howle helped keep the program afloat and speed its return to prominence under Franklin.

The son of a coach himself, Howle immediately started down that same path after graduating from Penn State. He returned to his home state and served as an offensive grad assistant at N.C. State in 2014 and 2015.

His got his first full-time job in 2016 as offensive line coach at FCS Western Illinois, getting the job from head coach Charlie Fisher, who knew Howle from his time as Penn State’s quarterbacks coach under O’Brien.

Howle spent four seasons with the program, the last two of which he added assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator titles to his resume. He made his return to Happy Valley last year in an analyst’s role.

“We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach,” Franklin said. “I have known Ty since I first started at Penn State when he worked with our recruiting department. Since then, I followed his career and watched him grow into an impressive coach and tremendous leader of young men.

“As the son of a high school football coach, Ty’s passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day. His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”

Howle’s promotion was immediately celebrated by his former teammates on social media.

“I can’t think of a single person better for this job,” wrote John Urschel, who frequently lined up next to Howle at guard. “The tight ends at Penn State (are) going to be in great hands! Congrats Ty!”

“Great hire by (Franklin), not a better man for the job!” wrote Jesse James, now a tight end with the Detroit Lions. “Excited to watch the TE’s thrive under the leadership of (Howle).”

Howle also got the seal of approval from NFL-bound All-American Pat Freiermuth, who wrote “the tight end room will continue to do big things under … my man Ty!”

Of course, Howle will have to work hard to match his predecessor. Bowen turned in impressive results on the field and on the recruiting trail in his three seasons as tight ends coach.

One repercussion from Bowen’s departure has already hit, as four-star Atlanta-area tight end Holden Staes announced Friday he was reopening his recruitment after committing to Penn State last year. The Lions still have a pledge from another four-star junior for the 2022 class, Milwaukee’s Jerry Cross.

“We would like to thank Tyler for all of his contributions to our program,” Franklin wrote Thursday night in public goodbye to Bowen — not a gesture he makes for every assistant who leaves for another job. “Today is bittersweet because we are not only losing a great coach, but more importantly a better man.

“… We are very excited for Tyler to advance his career in the NFL. We wish Tyler (and his family) all the best as they move to Jacksonville.”

Penn State also announced Friday that wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield will take over Bowen’s role as offensive recruiting coordinator. In addition, cornerbacks coach Terry Smith added the title of associate head coach.

Schedule tweaks

The Big Ten did some shuffling to the 2021 conference schedule on Friday resulting in changes to five Penn State games as well as the Lions’ bye week.

The end effect is that Penn State will no longer be playing Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks, the finale will be against Michigan State instead of Rutgers and the bye has been pushed back two weeks.

September will remain unchanged for the Lions, including a daunting three-game opener: at Wisconsin (Sept. 4) and then home vs. reigning MAC champion Ball State (Sept. 11) and a new-look Auburn team (Sept. 18). FCS Villanova visits Beaver Stadium on Sept. 25.

Penn State was supposed to be off on Oct. 2 but will now host Indiana. The Lions will travel to Iowa on Oct. 9 as originally scheduled before hitting the open date right at the midway point on Oct. 16.

The next two weeks two games will be home vs. Illinois (Oct. 23) and at Ohio State (Oct. 30) instead of games at Michigan State and home vs. Indiana.

Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 remain unchanged, as Penn State heads to Maryland and then hosts Michigan.

The schedule closes with a home game vs. Rutgers (Nov. 20) and the trip to Michigan State (Nov. 27). Originally. the Ohio State game was on the 20th with Rutgers on the 27th.

Levis off to the SEC

Former Lions quarterback Will Levis entered the transfer portal a week ago, and it didn’t take him long to find a new home.

Having already earned his degree at Penn State, Levis announced Friday he will be joining Kentucky, where he will battle for the Wildcats starting job as a fourth-year sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

Levis is the second Lions quarterback to transfer to another Power Five conference school in the past month, joining freshman Micah Bowens, who is headed to Oklahoma.

Seven Penn State scholarship players have put their names in the portal this offseason with defensive tackles Antonio Shelton (Florida) and Judge Culpepper (Toledo) also finding new homes.

Three others — linebacker Lance Dixon, receiver TJ Jones and lineman C.J. Thorpe — are still considering their options.