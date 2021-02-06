🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — Sable Stephens forced overtime and, once there, Anna Williams made a series of clutch plays in the final minute Friday night to lift Tunkhannock to a 52-50 victory over Wyoming Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Stephens finished with 22 points 15 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Her basket with two seconds left forced overtime.

Wyoming Area, which had come back from a trio of 17-point deficits, took a 50-49 lead into the final minute.

Williams blocked a shot from close range with the Warriors in position to add to their lead.

After Williams kept the ensuing possession alive with an offensive rebound, Alaina Ritz connected with the game-winning basket from the left wing with 31 seconds left.

Williams was not done yet. In the final 18 seconds, she made a steal, hit the front end of a one-and-one, retrieved the long rebound of her missed second attempt and blocked a layup that could have forced a second overtime.

“I was just thinking, ‘Get the ball, get the ball, get the ball,’” Williams said after doing so repeatedly in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Janeski led Wyoming Area with 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Halle Kranson had 11 points, six assists and three steals. Maria Amato grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Tunkhannock reversed an 11-point loss at Wyoming Area on Jan. 14 when it failed to score in the first quarter.

“They were ready,” Tunkhannock coach Amanda Golden said of her players.

Wyoming Area played for the first time in 15 days following a COVID-19 break. The Warriors had a chance to take sole possession of the division lead, but instead Nanticoke Area is now alone in first place as the last unbeaten in Division 2 play.

Hazleton Area 62, Crestwood 56

Hazleton Area edged Crestwood behind four players reaching double digits in scoring. Olivia Wolk had 19 points to lead the Cougars followed by Lacie Kringe and Julia Mrochko with 13 points. Brooke Boretski also added 11 points.

Helena Jardine led the Comets, scoring 16 points.

WRESTLING

Lake-Lehman 57, Hazleton Area 18

The Black Knights knocked off the Cougars in a matchup of first-place teams in their respesctive divisions.

Brandon Ritinski, Jake Gizenski, Mason Konigus, Zach Staurt, Josh Bonomo and Nick Zaboski all had pins for the Black Knights and Hunter Burke won a decision. Lehman had already clinched the Division 2 title.

The Cougars had three pins in the match, coming from Bryce Molinaro, Dante Matarella and Seth Hunsinger. Hazleton Area leads Wyoming Valley West in the Division 1 standings.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 111, Wyoming Valley West 51

Sabrina Campbell and Sadie Hunsinger led the Cougars over Wyoming Valley West. Campbell and Hunsinger helped win the 400 freestyle relay. Campbell also helped win the 200 freestyle relay and Hunsinger helped win the 200 medley relay. Individually, Campbell placed first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Hunsinger won the 500 freestyle.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 52, Wyoming Area 50 OT

WYOMING AREA (50) – Kaitlyn Slusser 1 2-3 5, Halle Kranson 5 1-4 11, Maria Amato 1 0-2 2, Morgan Janeski 10 0-3 20, Anna Wisnewski 2 1-2 6, Rosalind Tart 0 0-0 0, Joselyn Williams 3 0-0 6, Oliva Allen 0 0-0 0, Erika Holweg 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-14 50.

TUNKHANNOCK (52) – Anna Brown 3 0-0 6, Anna Williams 6 1-4 14, Sable Stephens 10 2-4 22, Alaina Ritz 2 0-2 4, Hailey Long 2 0-0 4, Lexi Corby 0 0-0 0, Maci Iddings 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 3-10 52.

Wyoming Area`6`8`17`14`5 — 50

Tunkhannock`12`17`6`10`7 — 52

Three-point goals – WA 2 (Slusser, Wisnewski). TUNK 1 (Williams).

Hazleton Area 62, Crestwood 56

CRESTWOOD (56) — Helena Jardine 4 7-12 16, Julia Glowacki 4 1-4 12, Brianna Wickiser 3 4-8 10, Isabella Caporuscio 4 0-0 9, Julia Johnson 1 2-2 5, Jaden Weiss 2 0-2 4, Cadence Hiller 0 0-0 0, Grace Pasternick 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 14-28 56.

HAZLETON AREA (62) — Olivia Wolk 6 5-8 19, Lacie Kringe 3 6-8 13, Julia Mrochko 5 2-5 13, Brooke Boretski 4 1-2 11, Jaya Franek 3 0-0 6, Carley Krizansky 0 0-0 0, Alexa Tihansky 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-23 62.

Crestwood`12`12`9`23 — 56

Hazleton Area`7`19`16`20 — 62

Three-point goals — CRE 6 (Glowacki 3, Caporuscio, Johnson, Jardine); HAZ 6 (Boretski 2, Wolk 2, Kringe, Mrochko).

WRESTLING

Lake Lehman 57, Hazleton Area 18

106: Lexi Schecherlty (LL) win by forfeit; 113: LJ Morgan (LL) win by forfeit; 120: Brandon Ritinski (LL) win by forfeit; 126: Jake Gizenski (LL) pinned Edonel Rodriguez 3:39; 132: Mason Konigus (LL) pinned Nathaniel Altmiller 4:21; 138: Hunter Burke (LL) decision over Beck Hutchison 6-2; 145: Kevin Burke (LL) win by forfeit; 152: Zach Stuart (LL) pinned Devin Youngcourt 1:27; 160: Josh Bonomo (LL) pinned Kellen Warner 0:31; 172: Nick Zaboski (LL) pinned Elijah Hamilton 1:52; 189: Bryce Molinaro (HAZ) pinned Joe Vegas 1:18; 215: Dante Matarella (HAZ) pinned Chad Honeywell 1:15; 285: Seth Hunsinger (HAZ) pinned Matthew Raczakowski 2:54.

Note: Match began at 113 pounds.