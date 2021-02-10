🔊 Listen to this

District 2 found a home for its individual wrestling championships. It’s the same place where the basketball championships have been held since 2016.

District 2 announced Wednesday the wrestling championships will be at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Feb. 19-20.

“Wrestling in the Mohegan Sun Arena is a great opportunity for the PIAA District 2 student-athletes,” District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said. “Hosting at the arena will give our area wrestlers a showcase venue for competing and qualifying for regionals and PIAA State Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

“The District 2 member schools and the committee are thankful to Mr. Will Beekman, General Manager of Mohegan Sun Arena, and his entire staff for making this possible at the arena.”

District 2 was seeking a new home for wrestling where there would be adequate space for social distancing of wrestlers and also have the ability to allow spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic. The championships were held at Hazleton Area High School the past two years. The 109th Field Artillery Armory — better known as the Kingston Armory — was the site from 2014-18.

The Class 2A championships will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19. The Class 3A championships will be 10 a.m. Feb. 20. Weigh-ins will take place an hour prior to both events. Local and state guidelines for indoor venues will cap the capacity at the arena at about 500. That number includes wrestlers, officials, arena personnel, media and spectators.

Each weight class will have just eight wrestlers. They will be determined by preliminary matches held earlier in the week.

The arena’s last ticketed event was March 8, 2020.

“Following a long and difficult year, we are thrilled to be hosting a few indoor events in front of a living, breathing audience,” Beekman said. “It’s certainly not the number of people that we are used to accommodating, but it sure feels like a big leap in the right direction. The fact that we are sharing these experiences with Mr. Majikes, the good folks at the PIAA, and some of our area’s premier student-athletes makes it all the more special.”

Tickets for wrestling and basketball will be $8 for adults and students. They will be sold by participating schools and be limited due to capacity restrictions. Tickets will be valid for one day of wrestling or one basketball game. No tickets will be sold at the arena box office and District 2 gold passes will not be honored. All tickets are general admission and spectators must sit in specially marked seats to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The basketball championships return with three days of action from March 11-13. March 14 will also be available in the event of inclement weather.

The March 11 schedule is: Class A girls, 3 p.m.; Class 3A boys, 5:30 p.m.; Class 4A girls, 8 p.m.

The March 12 schedule is: Class 2A girls, 3 p.m.; Class 5A boys, 5:30 p.m.; Class 6A girls, 8 p.m.

The March 13 schedule is: Class 2A boys, 10 a.m.; Class 3A girls, 12:30 p.m.; Class 4A boys, 3 p.m.; Class 5A girls, 5:30 p.m.; Class 6A boys, 8 p.m.

There is no District 2 Class A boys championship game. Forest City and MMI Prep are the only Class A schools, and MMI Prep is not playing winter sports because of COVID-19 concerns. Forest City will play in a subregional with District 11.