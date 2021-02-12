🔊 Listen to this

The Hershey Bears spoiled a career game for goalie Emil Larmi, who had an AHL-career best 33 saves for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 3-2 loss to their rivals on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“We really got off to a slow start and didn’t really get our legs going until halfway through the second,” said Penguins coach J.D. Forrest, who suffered his second straight one-goal loss in his first games as head coach. “Some guys found their legs and some guys didn’t, and it’s hard to win a game like that.”

The night didn’t have the start that Larmi and the Pens were looking for, as Hershey scored just over a minute into the game when Larmi failed to play the puck behind his net and then fell down as long-time NHL player Matt Moulson put it in.

“I think he would be the first to tell you he would’ve played that one differently if he could’ve,” Forrest said. “But after that he really was strong back there.”

Larmi bounced back though and was sharp throughout the rest of the contest, not allowing another goal while the teams were at 5-on-5.

“The guys are playing confidently in front of him. They know he is going to make the saves,” Forrest said. “We just have to do a better job cleaning up the other opportunities around him. He’s been really dependable and we like what we’ve seen from him.”

Hershey was able to use its power play to its advantage though, scoring twice with the man-advantage, including the game-winning goal scored by Connor McMichael, which was his first point as a pro.

“I thought the penalty kill did their job for the most part,” Forrest said. “We were focused on making a play on the power play instead of just killing the penalty.”

Despite dropping their second straight game to start the season, the Penguins did record another power play goal and once again it came from a Josh Currie shot from the point in the second period.

“We have four really good shooting threats on that power play and moving the puck around quickly opens people up,” said newcomer Tim Schaller, who scored his first goal in a Penguins uniform. “(Currie) makes a couple passes early that opens him up and he is taking advantage of the shooting lanes they’re giving him.”

The power play for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton only netted one goal, but the unit had some good looks in the second and third periods.

Schaller’s goal came in the first period as he came in on the rush and ripped a shot from the top of the circle that hit the back bar of the net.

“I really didn’t think I was going to shoot as soon as I did,” Schaller said. “I tried to use the defenseman as a screen and I got a good piece of it and caught the corner.”

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will have a short turnaround, just one day in between games. The Penguins will head to Syracuse at 7 p.m. Saturday in search of their first win of the season. Forrest will be looking for his first win as a head coach in his first road test.

The Penguins will also get another crack at their rivals in the following game next Saturday, when they travel down to Hershey.