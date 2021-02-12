🔊 Listen to this

Dallas’ Nadia Evanosky (left) and Berwick’s Renny Murphy struggle for control of the ball during Thursday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Dallas’ Bella Hill breaks away from Berwick defenders after grabbing a rebound Thursday.

Dallas’ Bella Hill goes up for a shot as Berwick’s Rae Ann Andreas defends in the first quarter Thursday.

Dallas’ Deanna Wallace (23) shoots after breaking away from the Berwick defense in the second quarter Thursday.

Renny Murphy and Katie Starr had big second-half performances as Berwick pulled away for a 59-47 victory over Dallas in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball game Thursday.

Murphy scored 11 points after halftime while Starr added 10. Both finished with 17 points. Berwick led 27-26 at halftime.

Jackie Nevel added 10 for the Dawgs.

Bella Hill netted 19 and Deanna Wallace added 11 for Dallas.

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Pittston Area 34

Gloria Adjayi scored a game-high 18 points as the Wolfpack defeated host Pittston Area. Reagen Holden added nine.

Kallie Booth scored 12 to pace Pittston Area.

Hazleton Area 54, Wyo. Valley West 42

Olivia Wolk scored 15 points to lead Hazleton Area past the Spartans.

Jaya Franek and Julia Mrochko added nine each.

Kalia Saunders and Mackenzie Perluke scored 12 each for Valley West.

Holy Redeemer 53, Nanticoke Area 45

Lyznie Skoronski and Faith Sekol scored 12 points each as Redeemer picked up its second win in as many days.

The Royals led 21-2 after the first quarter.

Lauren Casey scored 17 for Nanticoke Area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 64, Berwick 33

Ryan Petrosky scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Berwick. He finished the game with 10 points, tied for the team high with Jacob Zaleski.

Sean Murphy led the Bulldogs offense with 12 points.

Muncy 52, Northwest 45 OT

Despite have three players reach double-digits in scoring, Northwest fell to Muncy. Landon Hufford led the Rangers with 12 points and both Matt Pierontoni and Tayler Yaple had 11 points.

Max Rymza had 16 points to lead Muncy.

Lake-Lehman 42, Hanover Area 36

Max Paczewski had 17 points and Neil Dougherty netted nine to pace Lake-Lehman.

Matt Barber scored 11 for Hanover Area.

BOYS SWIMMING

Berwick 92, Wyoming Valley West 20

Ethan DiPippa and Thomas Andrews led Berwick in a virtual swim meet with Wyoming Valley West. The duo helped the Bulldogs place first in the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

Thomas placed first in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly while Dipippa placed first in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Berwick 110, Wyoming Valley West 53

Francesca Pupo led the Bulldogs past Wyoming Valley West by helping her team place first in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

On her own, Pupo placed first in the 100 butterfly.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 99, Wilkes 55

Freshman Zachary Gula led Wilkes with 15 points as the Colonels dropped their season opener at DeSales.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DeSales 79, Wilkes 55

Katelyn Kinczel led all Colonels with 11 points as Wilkes lost to visiting DeSales in its season opener. Dallas grad Maddie Kelley added 10.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berwick 59, Dallas 47

BERWICK (59) —Rae Ann Andreas 2 0-0 6, Renny Murphy 6 2-4 17, Jackie Nevel 3 2-2 10, Katie Starr 8 1-3 17, Emily Barna 0 0-0 0, Sadie Zehner 0 0-0 0, Emily Ouimet 2 4-6 8, Gabby Starr 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-17 59.

DALLAS (47) — Nadia Evanosky 1 0-0 2, Bella Hill 7 2-2 19, Victoria Spaciano 1 0-0 2, Audrey DelGaudio 1 0-1 2, Julia Kocher 2 2-2 7, Elizabeth Viglone 0 1-2 1, Deanna Wallace 3 2-2 11, Claire Charlton 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 8-11 47.

Berwick`17`9`20`13 — 59

Dallas`11`14`12`10 — 47

Three-point goals: BER 7 (Andrews 2, Murphy 3, Nevel 2). DAL 7 (Hill 3, Kocher, Wallace 3).

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Pittston Area 34

WBA (45) — Danayjha Moore 1 0-0 3, Vanessa Luna 1 2-2 4, Mackenzie Evans 0 0-0 0, Reagen Holden 3 2-2 9, Eternity Aiken 0 0-0 0, Hannah Cook 0 0-1 0, Emily Engle 0 0-0 0, Erin Leonard 1 0-0 3, Shelby Ardo Boyko 2 4-6 8, Emma Krawzeniuk 0 0-0 0, Gloria Adjayi 6 6-9 18. Totals 14 14-20 45.

PITTSTON AREA (34) — Kallie Boorh 3 5-6 12, Bernadette Lieback 1 0-0 2, Kendall Tigue 0 0-1 1, Ava Butcher 2 0-2 4, Tiara George 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 3, Leah Zambetti 0 0-0 0, Mia DeMarco 2 0-0 6, Jessica Zaladonis 1 2-4 4, Taylor Baiera 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 8-15 34.

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`15`17`3 — 45

Pittston Area`10`10`10`4 — 34

Three-point goals: WBA 3 (Moore, Holden, Leonard). PA 4 (Booth, Callahan, DeMarco 2).

Hazleton Area 54, Wyo. Valley West 42

WYO. VALLEY WEST (42) — Trinity Johnson 1 1-2 3, Gabby Marsola 0 0-0 0, Kalie Saunders 6 0-1 12, Fatikha Tikhtova 3 0-1 6, Haylie Oliphant 1 0-0 2, Brandy Varner 3 1-2 7, Mackenzie Perluke 6 0-1 12, Kiara Kane 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 2-7 42.

HAZLETON AREA (54) — Carley Krizansky 2 1-3 5, Lacie Kringe 2 1-1 5, Olivia Wolk 5 3-5 15, Julia Mrochko 4 1-1 9, Alexa Tihansky 2 0-0 4, Brooke Boretski 3 0-0 7, Jaya Franek 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 9-14 54.

Wyo. Valley West`10`8`8`16 — 42

Hazleton Area`10`16`14`14 — 54

Three-point goals: HA 3 (Wolk 2, Boretski).

Holy Redeemer 53, Nanticoke Area 45

NANTICOKE AREA (45) — Jaidyn Kotch 0 0-0 0, Tiara Thomas 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 3 0-0 7, Riley Baird 2 3-3 7, EmilyCullen 1 0-0 3, Lauren Casey 7 5-6 17, Claire Aufiero 3 1-1 9. Totals 16 7-10 45.

HOLY REDEEMER (53) — Karissa Spade 2 3-5 7, Lynzie Skoronski 4 2-2 12, Faith Sekol 5 0-0 12, Aubrey Curley 1 1-2 3, Aleia Atherton 1 0-0 3, Mia Ashton 2 2-2 6, Jillian DelBalso 1 2-3 5, Isabella Granteed 1 0-0 2, Angelina Corridoni 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 10-14 53.

Nanticoke Area`2`14`15`14 — 45

Holy Redeemer`21`7`9`16 — 53

Three-point goals: NA 4 (Cullen, Biehl, Aufiero 2). HR 7 (Skoronski 2, Sekol 2, Atherton, DelBalso, Corridoni).

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 64, Berwick 33

CRESTWOOD (64) — Ryan Petrosky 4 2-5 10, Jacob Zaleski 3 3-4 10, Zayne Dunsmuir 4 0-0 9, Mike Zaleski 2 4-7 8, Nick Ruggeri 2 4-4 8, Sam Balliet 3 0-0 7, Marcus Vieney 2 0-0 5, Joe Gzemski 2 0-0 4, Paul Feisel 1 0-0 3, Tyler Orsick 0 0-0 0, Brenden Dennis 0 0-0 0, Bryce Vieney 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-20 64.

BERWICK (33) — Sean Murphy 3 4-4 12, Isaac Tripp 2 2-2 6, Matt Lonczynski 2 0-0 4, Miles Doll 1 2-2 4, Tahsjee Taylor 1 2-2 4, Ryen Steele 1 0-0 2, Alex Peters 0 1-2 1, Brayden Boone 0 0-0 0, Jordan Montes 0 0-0 0, Josh Persaud 0 0-0 0, Ethan Lear 0 0-0 0, Andrew Blockus 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-12 33.

Crestwood`23`10`22`9 — 64

Berwick`2`10`10`11 — 33

Three-point goals — CRE 5 (Zaleski, Dunsmuir, Balliet, Vieney, Feisel); BER 2 (Murphy 2).

Muncy 52, Northwest 45 OT

NORTHWEST (45) — Landon Hufford 5 2-3 12, Tayler Yaple 4 2-2 11, Matt Pierontoni 4 2-2 11, Gary McLendon 2 1-1 5, Chase Biller 2 0-0 4, John Savakinus 1 0-0 2, Carter Hontz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-8 45.

MUNCY (52) — Max Rymza 3 9-10 16, Ross Eyer 5 3-5 14, Branson Eyer 5 0-1 11, Connor Sassano 1 3-3 5, Giovanni Persun 1 2-2 4, Joe Edkin 0 0-0 0, Loudon Boring 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 17-21 52.

Northwest`12`7`6`14`6 — 45

Muncy`10`10`7`12`11 — 52

Three-point goals — NW 2 (Pierontoni, Yaple); MUN 3 (Rymza, R. Eyer, B. Eyer).