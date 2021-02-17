🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA will require all schools participating in the state playoffs to provide a list of athletes exempt from wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic prior to a contest. The decision was made Wednesday at the PIAA Board of Directors meeting.

All basketball and wrestling athletes will be required to wear masks at all times unless the school has them on a PIAA exempt form. Forms will be filled out by either school principals or athletic directors and given to the game manager before the contest. Swimmers do not have to wear masks while participating.

“It provides communication between the schools so they know who has taken the exception and also that they have pre-screened all their athletes,” PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi said.

The exception to the mask rule is for athletes where wearing one would either cause a medical condition or exacerbates an existing medial condition. Players exempt would have to wear a mask off the court or mat.

Lombardi said if a team refuses to play because of an issue with the mask policy it will be considered a forfeit. Any violations during a game could results in sanctions by the PIAA, including prohibiting a team from participating in the state playoffs.

In other actions:

• The board voted unanimously to cut the required preseason practices for spring sports from 15 to 10.

Practices can begin March 8, but no games can be played until March 26. Teams must have five practices before a scrimmage and are limited to two scrimmages.

Lombardi said the change allows spring teams some leeway if athletes are still participating in winter sports.

• The recommendation from the Football Steering Committee to start the season earlier and end it the weekend of Thanksgiving was discussed by the Strategic Planning Committee last week.

“I think it is to be determined as we go forward because there are still some issues out there that people would like to see addressed,” Lombardi said. “This idea that everybody qualifies for the playoffs I think at one time had a lot of merit and certainly doesn’t anymore because seeing people get beat 56-0, 49-0 in a football contest in the first round doesn’t help anybody from a competition standpoint. And it certainly doesn’t do anything for the district because nobody is coming to those game anyway.”

If a change occurs, it might not be in place in time for the 2021 season. Lombardi also noted the PIAA two-year scheduling cycle ends after the 2021-22 school year and it doesn’t often make changes midway through a cycle.

• The PIAA will charge a fee of $200 per event for any school seeking to stream a state playoff basketball game except for the championships. The championship broadcast rights are held by PCN.

The PIAA usually charges 50% of the fees charged to media outlets, which can range from $500-2,250 depending on the game’s classification and level. Media outlets will be charged the normal fee.

Lombardi said the change is because of spectator limitations because of the pandemic.

• The Giant Center in Hershey will be able to have a maximum of 500 people inside during the state basketball and individual wrestling championships. That means a very limited number of spectators will be allowed.

The 500 includes all athletes, coaches, PIAA and Giant Center personnel and media. Lombardi is hoping basketball will be allowed about 200 spectators per team. There will be no doubleheaders at the arena, which will be vacated and cleaned after each game. Wrestling will be limited to 100-125 spectators, although he said that number could increase.

“We’re anticipating at this point for wrestling for each qualifier to get two tickets to start,” Lombardi said.

The diving, swimming and team wrestling championships will be at Cumberland Valley High School. Diving and wrestling will have limited spectators, although the number hasn’t been determined. Swimming will have no spectators, but will be streamed on PCN.

The team wrestling dates were set with the first round on March 22, the quarterfinals on March 24 and the semifinals and finals on March 27. Team wrestling was moved from the Giant Center because the basketball championships are the same weekend.

All wrestling starting with the super regionals will be streamed by flowrestling.org.