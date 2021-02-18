🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The PIAA District 2 Class 2A high school wrestling championships at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza have been postponed until Sunday because of the weather.

The 2A championships had been scheduled for Friday, but have been changed for the safety of all participants, said the PIAA District 2 Committee. Weigh-ins will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday with wrestling to follow at 10 a.m.

The 3A championships will be held on Saturday with weigh-ins at 9 a.m. and wrestling at 10 a.m.

All tickets are $8. They will be sold by each participating school district and limited to comply with current local and state capacity restrictions for indoor facilities. Tickets will be valid for each event day only. A separate ticket must be purchased for each day. Parking fees are included with the ticket price. All tickets are general admission and will require spectators to sit in specially marked seats to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Tickets will not be sold in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. District 2 Gold passes will not be honored at Mohegan Sun Arena.