Inclement weather postponed the entire high school basketball schedule on Thursday, while also shifting the District 2 Class 2A wrestling championships from Friday to Sunday.

In boys basketball, Lake-Lehman at Nanticoke Area and Northwest at Hanover Area have been moved to Saturday. Both games will start at 7:15 p.m.

Four girls basketball games have been rescheduled for Friday: Dallas at Wilkes-Barre Area; Hanover Area at Holy Redeemer, 6 p.m.; Hazleton Area at Pittston Area and Wyoming Valley West at Crestwood. Nanticoke Area at Wyoming Seminary will be Feb. 28. Tunkhannock at Berwick hasn’t been rescheduled.

The Class 2A wrestling championships will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Class 3A championship are for Saturday at the arena.

Also, the Nanticoke Area at Berwick swim meet was postponed and will be part of a multi-team virtual event on Friday.