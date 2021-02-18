🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area’s Johnny Corra (back) and Tunkhannock’s Owen Woods are among the top seeds in Saturday’s District 2 Class 3A tournament. Corra is seeded second at 113 while Woods is the top seed at 120.

The District 2 Class 3A individual wrestling championship will take place on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. The Class 2A tournament was postponed Friday because of inclement weather and moved to Sunday.

Tickets were sold by participating schools for both tournaments to comply with current local and state capacity restrictions for indoor facilities. No tickets will be sold at the arena box office.

Here’s a look at the weight classes.

106

Defending champion Zachary Jacaruso of Delaware Valley has bumped up a class, leaving the top-two seeds to a pair of semifinalists from last year.

Abington Heights’ Luke Sirianni is the top seed. The sophomore lost 2-1 in the semifinals last season. Wilkes-Barre Area’s Josh Warman, the second seed, also fell in the semifinals and finished fifth.

A pair of freshmen — Delaware Valley’s Dom Moyer and West Scranton’s Tyson Cook — are the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Wyoming Valley West sophomore Dorian Hoffman is slotted fifth as the next highest seeded WVC wrestler in the bracket.

113

Honesdale’s Trystan Bodie won the division last year, but is now wrestling at Class 2A as the Hornets were reclassified. However, Delaware Valley’s Zachary Jacaruso won the 106 title and enters the top seed.

Hazleton Area’s Johnny Corra finished fourth last year and is the second seed. Abington Heights’ Brandon Grogan is seeded third. The senior recently posted his 100th career win and was third at 106 in 2019.

Fourth-seeded Jaden Colwell of Wallenpaupack placed fourth at 106 a year ago. Dallas freshman Jacob Savignano is seeded seventh, the highest seed for the three WVC wrestlers in the nine-man bracket.

120

Hazleton Area’s Oscar Zamudio won the division last year, but isn’t listed among any of the entrants in any weight division.

A pair of district silver medalists at 106 from last year are the top seeds. Top-seeded Owen Woods of Tunkhannock placed second in Class 2A, while second-seeded Austin Fashour of West Scranton was second in Class 3A. No other place winners from last year are in the 11-wrestler bracket.

The WVC’s top seeds — fourth-seeded Keegan Bucci of Pittston Area and fifth-seeded Isaiah Parker of Wilkes-Barre Area — will square off in the quarterfinals. Barring an upset, the winner would get Woods in the semifinals.

126

Undefeated Pittston Area freshman Julian Everitt is the top seed. Delaware Valley senior Connor Crescimano is the second seed and finished second at 113.

Third-seeded Beck Hutchison of Hazleton Area made it to the 120-pound semifinals last year and ended up fifth. Aside from Everitt and Hutchison, no other WVC wrestler is seeded higher than seventh.

Valley View freshman Mike Zipay is slotted fourth on the bracket.

Wyoming Valley West’s JJ White was the gold medalist last year and has graduated.

132

Delaware Valley’s Preston Machado, the defending champion, is wrestling up two weight divisions.

Wyoming Valley West’s Ian Ratchford, the third-place finisher at 113 in 2020, is the top seed. Abington Heights freshman Austin Smith is the second seed and West Scranton sophomore MJ Turi, who was fourth at 120 in 2020, is the third seed.

Hazleton Area senior Christian Kislin is the fourth seed. He had a fifth-place finish at districts as a freshman.

138

Defending champ Nick Yule of Berwick has graduated.

Crestwood’s Trey Zaboski is the top seed. The senior lost 11-9 to Yule in last year’s final, and had a runner-up finish at 113 as a freshman. He is the only wrestler in the bracket who placed in 2020.

The next two seeds — Delaware Valley’s CJ Walton and Abington Heights’ Sam Stevens — are making their first appearances at districts. Pittston Area’s Nico Solano is seeded fourth and back for a third time.

145

Crestwood’s Garrett Swank won it all last year, but has graduated. However, there is a defending champ in the bracket in top-seeded Preston Machado of Delaware Valley. He won the 132-pound crown last year.

Lackawanna League wrestlers have the next three seeds and none of those guys come close to matching Machado’s resume, which includes district silver and bronze in the past.

Crestwood senior Nolan Stortz is the highest WVC seed at five.

152

There will be a new champion as Hazleton Area’s Charles Everdale has graduated.

Abington Heights junior Sal Schiavone, who didn’t qualify last year, is the top seed and brings in an undefeated record in the abbreviated season. Second-seeded Joe Rivas of Wyoming Valley West placed fifth at 138 in 2020.

Third-seeded Matt Rosentel was sixth last year at 132 in Class 2A. Pittston Area senior CJ Demark is the fourth seed.

160

Hazleton Area’s Bryce Molinaro won the division last season. He’ll be wrestling at 189 pounds in districts.

Pittston Area sophomore Jimmy Spindler gained the top seed. Spindler was third at 145 in 2020, losing his semifinal bout 3-2. He was the only non-senior to place at that weight.

Two place winners from a year ago have the second and third seeds. West Scranton’s John Fuller is slotted second and finished sixth in 2020. Third-seeded Dylan Hartman of Wallenpaupack lost in the quarterfinals but wrestled his way back to a third-place finish.

The quarterfinal bout between fourth-seeded Sebastian Adler of Delaware Valley and fifth-seeded Kellen Warner of Hazleton Area is a rematch. Alder won via first-period pin during the regular season.

172

The new weight class is headed by Dallas senior Thaddeus Mead, the top seed who finished third at 152 last year.

Third-seeded Sam Kier of Wallenpaupack also had a runner-up finishing, placing second at 170. Fourth-seeded Luke Carpenter of Tunkhannock was second at 160 in Class 2A. The Tigers moved up a class.

Abington Heights’ James Brown is the second seed. He finished fifth last year at 152 and lost in the quarterfinals to Delaware Valley’s Cooper Kidd, who finished fourth. Kidd is seeded sixth.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Warren Faust, the fifth seed, will be making his third district appearance.

189

Two defending district champions are in the new weight division. Top-seeded Bryce Molinaro of Hazleton Area won gold at 160, while second-seeded Frankie Scranta of Tunkhannock finished first at 195 in Class 2A.

Abington Heights freshman Caleb Marzolino, the third seed, brings an undefeated record into the tournament. Fourth-seeded Alex Romanoski placed fourth at 182 a year ago. Wyoming Valley West sophomore Jason Pearson is seeded fifth.

215

Top-seeded Jason Henderson ventures into the new weight class seeking his second consecutive gold medal. He won the 195-pound division last season then won regionals and placed fifth in the state tournament. Henderson, an all-state linebacker who will play football at Old Dominion, also picked up district medals as a freshman (silver) and sophomore (bronze).

Hazleton Area’s Seth Hunsinger is seeded second. He lost 13-11 to Henderson in last year’s 195 title bout. He placed third at regionals. Like Henderson, he excelled on the football field but will wrestle in college at Kutztown.

Abington Heights’ Gavin Drake, the third seed, was second at 220 pounds last year. Scranton’s Sean Cordaro, the fourth seed, was third at 182.

Pittston Area sophomore David Sudo is seeded fifth and will be in districts for the first time.

285

Dallas’ Taylor Bolesta won the title last year, but has graduated. However, there is a former champ in the field — second-seeded Nick Marabell of Tunkhannock who won the 220-pound title in Class 2A last year.

Top-seeded Cameron Butka of West Scranton lost by a point in last year’s 195-pound semifinals and ended up third. Third-seeded Dante Matarella of Hazleton Area also placed third but at 220 pounds. He took a longer route after losing in the quarterfinals.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Noah Taylor is the fourth seed. He advanced to the semifinals last year, only to finish fourth overall.