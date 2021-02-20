🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes forward and newly appointed captain Donald Flynn skates the puck behind Utica’s net during the third period of Friday night’s game against Utica.

Wilkes forward Nick Fea attempts to move the puck up the boards while three Utica players converge on him during the third period of Friday night’s game.

The Colonels celebrate the program’s first ever win against Utica on Friday night. Wilkes has now defeated every team in the UCHC.

WILKES-BARRE – Utica College entered Friday night’s men’s hockey game against Wilkes on a 20-game winning streak.

The Pioneers hadn’t lost a game since 2019, but they will have to start a new streak after leaving the Toyota SportsPlex 3-2 losers to the Colonels.

It was the first time that Wilkes defeated Utica in six tries.

“I know it probably sounds cliche, but I really think our experience helped us,” Wilkes coach Tyler Hynes said. “I really do feel like we’ve learned a lot.

“We’ve taken our licks and each time we feel like we’ve come away with something new that we can do.”

The win for the Colonels is significant for the program’s history, as they have now defeated every team within the United Collegiate Hockey Conference.

This game for the Colonels was significantly different than previous matchups with the Pioneers, playing a more competitive game that showed the Colonels gained experience.

Even though Wilkes played well, the game didn’t have the best start. Utica controlled the first half of the opening period but the Colonels weathered the storm and started coming up with strong chances on offense.

“I knew that if we could get through the first period then we would be OK,” Hynes said.

With just over a minute left in the first period, Wilkes’ Phil Erickson was tripped entering the zone, but was able to get up and fire a shot past Utica goaltender Sean Dickson.

“That goal really gave us life,” Hynes said. “That’s what Phil does, when we need a goal he seems to be there.”

Utica would eventually tie the game with a power play goal in the second period, but Wilkes had an answer in the third period.

One of the newest Colonels, Utica transfer Tyler Dill gave Wilkes the lead back on a shot from the circle.

“That goal put us up, and it really gave us the belief that we can win this game,” Hynes said. “Plus it was really awesome to see how happy the guys were for him.”

Tyler Barrow would give the Colonels an insurance goal that would eventually prove to be the game-winner after Utica scratched out a short-handed goal with just under seven minutes left in the third period.

Goalie Michael Paterson-Jones turned in a great game for the Colonels, making big saves in big moments. He turned aside 26 totals shots, including 10 in the final period to help Wilkes hold on for the win.

Wilkes finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play but had four shots and multiple good chances.

“I think the power play opened things up for us,” Hynes said. “It looked good until we had that five-minute one toward the end of the game.”

The Colonels will be back on the ice tomorrow at 7 p.m. as they take the ride to Utica for the second half of this home-and-home series.