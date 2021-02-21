🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood used a balanced attack, placing three players in double figures, as the Comets clinched the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball title with a 50-40 win over Hazleton Area on Saturday night.

Marcus Veiney led Crestwood with 14 points followed by Paul Feisel with 13 and Ryan Petrosky with 10.

Brett Antolick had 11 and Angel Cruz added nine for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Seminary 59, Dallas 48

Jake Koretz scored 20 points, Ethan Meuser scored 18 and Gavin Flanley added 10 as Seminary moved closer to to Division 2 title.

The Blue Knights lead second-place Lake-Lehman by two games in the loss column and have four games remaining.

Austin Finarelli scored 20 for Dallas. Zach Paczewski added 10.

Lake-Lehman 42, Nanticoke Area 25

Neil Dougherty scored 13 points and Max Paczewski scored 11 as the Black Knights prevailed by outscoring Nanticoke Area 31-12 in the second half.

JJ Bielecki had nine for Nanticoke Area, which was held to it second-lowest points total this season.

Tunkhannock 61, Berwick 47

Tunkhannock jumped to a 19-point lead after one quarter on the way to a victory over Berwick.

Ben Chilson had 24 points and Ryan Harder added 21 for Tunkhannock. Jack Chilson tossed in 10.

Sean Murphy scored 17 and Isaac Tripp had 15 for Berwick.

Crestwood 50, Hazleton Area 40

HAZLETON AREA (40) — George Mata 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Joseph 0 0-0 0, Matt Cusatis 1 0-0 2, Abdiel Torre 0 0-0 0, Luke Gennaro 1 0-0 3, Brett Antolick 4 0-0 11, Josian Guererro 3 1-3 8, Chris Garcia 3 0-0 7, Daylis Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Angel Cruz 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 2-5 40.

CRESTWOOD (50) — Mike Zaleski 0 4-4 4, Ryan Petrosky 4 1-2 10, Marcu Veiney 4 6-9 14, Nick Ruggeri 2 0-0 5, Paul Feisel 6 1-2 13, Jacob Zaleski 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 12-17 50.

Hazleton Area`4`12`7`17 — 40

Crestwood`14`10`9`17 — 50

Three-point goals: HA 6 (Gennaro, Antolick 3, Guerrero, Garcia). CRE 2 (Petrosky, Ruggeri).

Wyoming Seminary 59, Dallas 48

DALLAS (48) — Austin Finarelli 8 4-7 20, Nick Nocito 3 2-2 9, Zach Paczewski 4 0-1 10, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Drew Dickson 1 0-0 3, Jackson Wydra 0 0-0 0, Drew Lojewski 0 0-0 0, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Mike Cumbo 2 2-2 6, Mike Bufalino 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-12 48.

WYO. SEMINARY (59) — Jake Koretz 7 7-11 24, Ethan Meuser 5 8-9 18, Gavin Flanley 5 0-0 10, Ian Stull 1 0-2 3, Andrew Maddock 1 2-2 5, Dylan Ostroski 0 0-0 0, John Coates 0 0-0 0, Jack Herron 0 0-0 0, Jackson Amend 0 0-0 0, Phil Evans 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-24 59.

Dallas`11`5`8`24 — 48

Wyo. Seminary`17`8`14`20 — 59

Three-point goals: DAL 4 (Nocito, Paczewski 2, Dickson). WS 4 (Koretz 3, Maddock).

Lake-Lehman 42, Nanticoke Area 25

LAKE-LEHMAN (42) — Josh Kane 2 2-2 7, Max Paczewski 5 1-2 11, Ethan Adams 2 0-1 4, Hayden Klopp 0 1-2 1, Neil Dougherty 6 0-0 13, Cole Morio 2 0-0 6, Corey Bean 0 0-0 0, Joe Pelton 0 0-0 0, Jared Barber 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 42.

NANTICOKE AREA (25) — Luke Myers 1 0-0 3, JJ Bielecki 3 0-0 9, Payton Kepp 0 0-0 0, Sincere Shiloh 1 2-2 4, Owen Brown 2 0-0 4, John Chernowsky 0 0-0 0, Jake Krupinski 1 0-0 2, Joe Fox 0 0-0 0, Charlie Casey 0 0-0 0, Colin Mackiewicz 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-2 25.

Lake-Lehman`4`7`19`12 — 42

Nanticoke Area`5`8`5`7 — 25

Three-point goals: LL 4 (Kane, Dougherty, Morio 2). NA 5 (Myers, Bielecki 3, Mackiewicz).

Tunkhannock 61, Berwick 47

BERWICK (47) — Sean Murphy 7 0-0 17, Isaac Tripp 7 0-2 15, Alex Peters 1 0-0 2, Ryen Steele 0 0-0 0, Matt Lonczynski 0 0-0 0, Miles Doll 2 0-0 5, Tahjsee Taylor 2 0-0 4, Jordan Montes 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 0-6 47.

TUNKHANNOCK (61) — Ryan Harder 9 1-2 21, Mike Kuzma 1 0-0 2, Ben Chilson 9 4-4 24, Riley Jones 0 0-0 0, Chris Trochak 0 0-0 0, John Brown 1 0-0 2, Jack Chilson 4 2-3 10, Shane Macko 1 0-0 2, Ryan Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Mathan Lord 0 0-0 0, Garrett Yuhas 0 0-0 0, Colin Madan 0 0-0 0, Dylan Mateus 0 0-0 0, Andrew Slusark 0 0-0 0, Charles Cishek 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-9 61.

Berwick`2`7`21`17 — 47

Tunkhannock`21`19`15`6 — 61

Three-point goals: BER 5 (Murphy 3, Tripp, Doll). TUN 4 (Harder 2, B.Chilson 2).