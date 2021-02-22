🔊 Listen to this

The entire Wyoming Valley Conference basketball schedule was wiped out by snow on Monday, the fifth time this month that inclement weather has played havoc with the teams.

In girls basketball, Berwick at Hazleton Area and Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area were moved to Tuesday. Lake-Lehman at Nanticoke Area and Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West were shifted to Friday. Crestwood at Wilkes-Barre Area will be Saturday, while Tunkhannock at Hanover Area will be Sunday with a noon start.

In boys basketball, Wyoming Seminary at Holy Redeemer will be Wednesday. Lakeland at Tunkhannock was also postponed with no make-up date.

H.S. FOOTBALL

PSFCA game rosters announced

The Wyoming Valley Conference was shut out of the selections for the PSFCA East-West All-Star Games scheduled for May 30 at Central Dauphin High School. The Lackawanna Football Conference had five players chosen.

Riverside quarterback Johnny Gilchrist, Lakeland defensive lineman Doug Cross and Western Wayne linebacker Zane Janiszewski will be members of the East team in the Small School game (Classes A-3A) at noon. Two LFC head coaches were selected as assistants — Lakeland’s David Piwowarczyk and Western Wayne’s Randy Wolff.

Honesdale offensive lineman Sam Deron and Delaware Valley linebacker Jason Henderson were picked to the East squad for the Big School game (4A-6A) at 5 p.m. Scranton head coach Steve Shumbres will be an assistant.

Both games will be streamed by pafootballnews.com. Last year’s single game was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.