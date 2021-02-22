🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley Conference wrestlers found out their first-round opponents for the Northeast Regional tournaments to be held on Saturday.

The Class 2A Northeast Regional will be held at Williamsport High School. The Class 3A regional will be at the Charles Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township. It was originally scheduled for Bethlehem Liberty High School.

According to the PIAA website, no spectators will be permitted at either facility.

District 2 advanced the top three wrestlers to the 2A regional and the top two to the 3A regional. Each weight class in both tournaments was limited to eight wrestlers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top-three wrestlers at the 2A regional will advance to the East Super Regional at Martz Hall in Pottsville on March 6. The top-four wrestlers at the 3A regional move to the East Super Regional at Quakertown High School, also on March 6.

Martz Hall will allow two spectators for each participant. No spectators will be permitted at Quakertown High School.

Here are the WVC wrestlers’ first-round opponents. The numbers in parenthesis are district-finish and record.

CLASS 2A

106: Lake-Lehman freshman Lexi Schechterly (D2-2, 9-2) vs. Benton sophomore Chase Burke (D4-4, 20-5).

113: Wyoming Area sophomore Jaden Pepe (D2-1, 11-0) vs. Shamokin junior Wade Alleman (D4-5, 12-8).

126: Hanover Area senior Cael Davis (D2-3, 8-4) vs. Muncy sophomore Scott Johnson (D4-2, 20-4).

132: Lake-Lehman junior Mason Konigus (D2-2, 9-1) vs. Muncy senior Bryce Vollman (D4-3, 21-4).

138: Lake-Lehman senior Hunter Burke (D2-2, 9-1) vs. Southern Columbia senior Ian Yoder (D4-3, 14-4).

145: Lake-Lehman senior Zach Stuart (D2-1, 11-0) vs. Mifflinburg junior Troy Bingaman (D4-4, 22-7).

152: Wyoming Area junior Cooper Price (D2-1, 10-1) vs. Southern Columbia senior Brandon Gedman (D4-4, 15-4); Lake-Lehman senior Josh Bonomo (D2-2, 9-2) vs. Central Columbia senior Troy Johnson (D4-3, 16-3).

160: Lake-Lehman senior Nick Zaboski (D2-1, 10-0) vs. Southern Columbia freshman Garrett Garcia (D4-4, 14-4); Berwick sophomore Trystan English (D2-3, 8-3) vs. Midd-West senior Avery Bassett (D4-2, 29-1).

215: Wyoming Area junior Connor Wrobleski (D2-1, 10-0) vs. Milton junior Nathan Rauch (D4-3, 16-9).

285: Berwick freshman Bryce Hartman (D2-2, 8-2) vs. Williamson junior Kade Sottolano (D4-3, 29-2).

CLASS 3A

113: Hazleton Area senior Johnny Corra (D2-2, 12-1) vs. LaSalle junior Connor Kwok (D12-1, 7-4).

126: Hazleton Area senior Beck Hutchison (D2-1, 13-1) vs. Northampton senior Patrick Snoke (D11-3, 5-2); Pittston Area freshman Julian Everitt (D2-2, 13-1) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep senior Kevin Guinan (D12-2, 7-4).

138: Crestwood senior Trey Zaboski (D2-2, 4-1) vs. LaSalle junior Charles Huber (D12-2, 4-5).

145: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jayden Pahler (D2-2, 6-1) vs. Overbrook senior Jay Copeland (D12-2, 2-1).

152: Pittston Area senior CJ Demark (D2-2, 10-5) vs. Archbishop Wood senior AJ Minners (D12-2, 7-6).

160: Pittston Area sophomore Jimmy Spindler (D2-1, 12-1) vs. Nazareth junior Ryan Fairchild (D11-3, 4-2).

172: Dallas senior Thaddeus Mead (D2-1, 8-0) vs. East Stroudsburg North junior Wayne McIntyre (D11-3, 10-1).

189: Hazleton Area junior Bryce Molinaro (D2-1, 14-0) vs. Bethlehem Catholic senior Anthony DeRose (D11-3, 7-1).

215: Hazleton Area senior Seth Hunsinger (D2-2, 12-2) vs. LaSalle freshman Dante Burns (D12-1, 11-1).

Hazleton Area senior Dante Matarella (D2-2, 12-2) vs. Nazareth freshman Sean Kinney (D11-1, 4-0).