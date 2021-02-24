🔊 Listen to this

By high school, Ty Howle knew he wanted to be a coach. By college, he knew he wanted to be a coach at Penn State.

Impressive, then, that he has managed to accomplish that before turning 30.

The 29-year-old Howle is feeling pretty good this month after he was promoted to be the Nittany Lions tight ends coach after one year as an offensive analyst at his alma mater.

Howle is a rare link to all of Penn State’s last three coaches. He played for Joe Paterno, was a captain for Bill O’Brien and is now on staff for James Franklin.

“The reason I came back here was for an opportunity like this,” Howle said Tuesday in his first session with reporters since getting the job on Feb. 5. “When I left Penn State as a player, it was always my goal to get back here as a coach. I always knew I wanted to coach. My dad was a high school coach for 30 years, and so I knew I wanted to coach, and when I got into it, this was my ultimate goal to get back to a place that gave me so much, a great university like Penn State, and obviously, this is home for me.

“That was my mindset going into last year. I wanted to prepare myself for this opportunity.”

And he’ll have plenty of responsibility taking over for predecessor Tyler Bowen, who left to become tight ends coach on Urban Meyer’s first NFL staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bowen had also been the youngest player on staff at 31 and had impressed in developing his position room and excelling as a recruiter.

Howle will be one of three new coaches on Franklin’s staff for 2021. Mike Yurcich was brought in to take over for Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the Lions are working to finalize a deal to replace safeties coach Tim Banks, who took a job as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator. Yahoo Sports first reported that the vacancy is expected to be filled by Purdue co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter, though Penn State has not made anything official.

From Howle’s perspective, though, the task ahead isn’t daunting. After all, he’s been preparing for it for the last 20 years, when he first started helping out his father, David, with anything he could at tiny Bunn High School in North Carolina.

“I wanted to be a coach when I got into high school and played for him,” Howle said of his dad, who spent 29 years as the coach at Bunn before retiring in 2016. “We were a small, 1A high school. I’d watch him walk the parking lot picking up trash or cutting grass. I used to paint the lines (on the field) when I was 10 years old. I messed it up a couple times and that didn’t go over too well.

“I learned a lot from that. The biggest thing is that there was never a job that was too small.”

Howle took plenty of lessons from setbacks as well as success.

He actually knew O’Brien through the recruiting process before either ended up at Penn State, as O’Brien was an assistant at Duke. But according to Howle, the home state school didn’t offer him because he was “too short.”

Howle laughed while recounting the story. At that time, it would have been hard to predict the path he would take from there, signing with Penn State and experiencing the abrupt end of the Paterno era during the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Ensuing NCAA sanctions gave him the opportunity to transfer without penalty in 2012, but he opted to stick it out and lead the transition with O’Brien. Howle played guard and center, earning a captaincy in 2013 as a senior.

After graduating, he immediately went into coaching as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State in 2014 and 2015.

Former Western Illinois head coach Charlie Fisher, who had been quarterbacks coach at Penn State when Howle was still playing, then hired him to be his offensive line coach in 2016.

Howle ended up spending four seasons with the FCS program, adding co-offensive coordinator and assistant head coach to his titles before returning to Penn State in 2020.

“I love this place more than anything,” Howle said. “Obviously had a great career here, made lifelong friends and got a degree. I mean, I owe this place so much that I hope through my coaching I can give back to this university.

“It’s always been a dream of mine. I wake up every morning and pinch myself, so I’m excited to be here and coach the tight ends. Like I said, it’s been something I’ve always wanted to do and tried to prepare myself for.”