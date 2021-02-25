🔊 Listen to this

The last time Penn State needed a safeties coach, the Nittany Lions pulled a co-defensive coordinator from another Big Ten school.

That man, Tim Banks, came from Illinois and spent five years working for the Lions before leaving last week to become defensive coordinator at Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Penn State coach James Franklin officially hired Purdue co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter to replace Banks. He will keep that co-defensive coordinator title with the Lions

Poindexter, 44, is a recent College Football Hall of Fame selection for his play as a safety at Virginia, where he was a two-time first-team All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1998.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Penn State football program,” Poindexter said through the school. “As long as I’ve played the game of football, I’ve been aware of the long-standing tradition and history of excellence here at Penn State.”

The Lynchburg, Va., native spent the last four seasons coaching safeties for head coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers. Poindexter previously was defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Connecticut (2014-16) after getting his start in coaching at his alma mater, where he held a variety of titles for the Cavaliers for 11 season.

After Penn State replaced four assistant coaches last offseason, Poindexter is the third new face on staff ahead of 2021, joining new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich and new tight ends coach Ty Howle.

Franklin fired play-caller Kirk Ciarrocca after just one season in order to bring on Yurcich, who became available after a coaching change at Texas, where he was offensive coordinator. Former tight ends coach Tyler Bowen left for the NFL, where he took the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Howle, a former Penn State captain and offensive lineman, was promoted after serving as an offensive analyst last season.

This will be Franklin’s second recent hire who has both Purdue ties and an outstanding resume as a college player. Second-year receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield broke the all-time NCAA record for career receptions as a Boilermaker, and Franklin credited his technical expertise for a stronger-than-expected showing by Penn State’s wideouts in 2020.

The Lions will hope for a similar boost from Poindexter, who was known as a hard hitter and sure-tackler at Virginia, where his jersey has since been retired.

”We are excited to welcome Anthony to our staff,” Franklin said through the school. “He brings an impressive football background both as a player and a coach. … Anthony’s safeties have always played hard with a nose for the ball. Anthony has an infectious personality and leads with humility. Our safeties will really enjoy learning from him.”

Those safeties are led by fifth-year returning starter Jaquan Brisker, an NFL hopeful who started his career at Lackawanna College.

Poindexter and the Lions will use the spring and summer to look for a new starter opposite Brisker to replace Lamont Wade, who entered the NFL draft.

Off the field, Poindexter’s hiring could lead to a shift in recruiting focus. The Lions will likely have a tougher time recruiting Banks’ hometown of Detroit, where he had an impressive run for the 2021 signing class, helping land four of the area’s top-rated recruits.

Poindexter figures to be a bigger force in not just his home state of Virginia, but Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well. The Lions had lost some recruiting prowess in that region with the departure of Bowen, who previously played and coached at Maryland.

“I look forward to being under the leadership and guidance of coach Franklin,” Poindexter said. “I’m inspired by his relentless desire to win and I look forward to contributing in any way I can. (Defensive coordinator Brent) Pry has assembled one of the best defensive units in the country and nothing motivates me more than young men with a will to work hard and learn.

“My family and I are truly grateful to be a part of this incredible university. Thank you for having us.”