🔊 Listen to this

Radim Zohorna’s first goal in North America nearly led to his first hat trick in North America.

The former Czech Republic pro is making his AHL debut this year with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and on Wednesday he lifted the Penguins to their first win at Mohegan Sun Arena in nearly a full year.

Zohorna scored twice and added an assist to help beat Hershey 4-2 for the Penguins’ first home win this season under new coach J.D. Forrest, and the first home win since March 7, 2020. The season was halted five days later and ultimately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After recording two assists in his first four games with the Penguins, Zohorna broke out on Wednesday. The 24-year-old veteran of the Czech Extraliga scored his first goal late in the first period to tie the game 1-1 and then picked up the game-winner midway through the second.

He added an assist on Nick Schilkey’s first goal as a Penguin early in the third. About the only blemish on the night for the 6-foot-6 forward was a missed empty-netter that would have given him the hat trick.

Anthony Angello also scored for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2-2-1-0). Max Lagace stopped 26 of 28 shots for his first win with the team since signing as a free agent in the offseason.

Lagace outplayed Bears counterpart Ilya Samsonov (19 shots, 15 saves) in net. Projected as the Washington Capitals’ top goalie replacing the departed Braden Holtby, Samsonov is working his way back from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Will Graber opened the scoring for Hershey with 1:34 left in the first period, but Zohorna answered just 1:22 later with 12 seconds left on the clock.

Angello and the Bears’ Mike Sgarbossa traded goals in the second before Zohorna powered from the right wall to the net behind both Hershey defenders and stuffed the puck past Samsonov’s outstretched pad.

Schilkey and Angello both finished with two points for the Penguins, who will be back on the ice Friday at home to host Lehigh Valley at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on WQMY MyNetworkTV.