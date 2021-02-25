🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack saw their divisional hopes end with consecutive losses. So they put a dent into the hopes of another team instead Wednesday night.

WBA was able to overcome some shaky moments against Hazleton Area’s press and used its transition offense to defeat the Cougars 53-51 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball game.

Center Gloria Adjayi led the Wolfpack (7-4 Div. 1, 11-4) with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. She also made some key blocks in the second half. Guard Vanessa Luna also had 15 points, and she and backcourt mate Hannah Cook had the transition game running smoothly most of the night. They also helped break Hazleton Area’s press just enough to diminish its effectiveness.

“That’s what we do. We play fast when we run the floor,” WBA coach Mary Mushock-Namey said. “Unfortunately, the past couple of games we got out of that for some reason. Today we finally got back to it.”

WBA saw its title hopes dashes with consecutive losses to Dallas by 17 and 35 points.

Hazleton Area (7-3 Div. 1, 11-6) now trails Berwick (9-2 Div 1). The Cougars play at Berwick on Friday and at Dallas on Sunday. The Hazleton Area matchup is Berwick’s final divisional game.

Hazleton Area lost 40-38 to Berwick on Tuesday.

“Back-to-back games against two quality teams,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said, “and getting over the mental aspect was really hard because yesterday we had the game won. Six or eight points with four points to go and somehow (Berwick) did a good job and came back. And that hurts you because you could have put it away.”

WBA took the lead for good early when Luna’s jumper gave the Wolfpack a 4-3 lead. Hazleton Area chased the deficit the rest of the way but could never get that key momentum swing.

Case in point — midway through the third quarter Hazleton Area’s Carley Krizansky hit an inside basket to move the Cougars within 40-32. They then made two defensive stops, yet came up empty on the offensive end. WBA closed out the third strongly, taking a 45-36 lead into the final eight minutes.

Another example came in the waning minutes. Hazleton Area went on a 7-0 run to cut WBA’s lead to 52-49 with 54 seconds remaining. The offense then stalled and the Cougars’ final points came on a basket by Julia Mrochko as time expired.

Mrochko led Hazleton Area with 17 points. Krizansky added 13.

Wilkes-Barre Area 53, Hazleton Area 51

HAZLETON AREA (51) — Carley Krizansky 5 3-5 13, Lacie Kringe 1 0-1 2, Olivia Wolk 5 5-6 17, Julia Mrochko 2 5-9 9, Brooke Boretski 3 0-0 9, Jaya Franek 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 14-23 51.

WBA (53) — Danayjha Moore 1 1-2 3, Vanessa Luna 7 1-3 15, Reagen Holden 1 0-1 3, Hannah Cook 4 0-0 8, Shelby Ardo Boyko 3 1-2 7, Erin Leonard 1 0-0 2, Gloria Adjayi 7 1-6 15. Totals 24 4-14 53.

Hazleton Area`11`13`12`15 — 51

Wilkes-Barre Area`14`17`14`8 — 53

Three-point goals: HA 5 (Wolk 2, Boretski 3). WBA 1 (Holden).