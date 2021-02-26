🔊 Listen to this

Berwick used a big third quarter to open up a lead and hold off Hazleton Area for a 57-53 Friday night to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball championship.

Katie Starr had 19 points for Berwick, including 11 in the third quarter when the Dawgs outscored Hazleton Area 23-10. She had 20 rebounds. Renny Murphy added five of her 14 points in the period and topped the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Berwick, which finished 10-2 in the division, trailed 22-20 at halftime. Hazleton Area made a push in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Dawgs 21-14 but falling short.

Olivia Wolk paced Hazleton Area with 21 points. Brooke Boretski added 10.

Pittston Area 45, Wyoming Valley West 41

Kallie Booth scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half as Pittston Area picked up its fourth win of the season. Kendall Tigue added nine.

Trinity Johnson scored 14 and Kalie Saunders added 11 for Wyoming Valley West.

Dallas 69, Crestwood 53

Dallas took a 16-point lead at halftime on the way to a victory over Crestwood.

Bella Hill scored 21 points to lead a trio of Mountaineers in double figures. Victoria Spaciano had 15 and Deanna Wallace added 13.

Brianna Wickiser scored 14 for Crestwood. Jaden Weiss added 11.

Lake-Lehman 52, Nanticoke Area 43

The Black Knights kept their Division 2 title hopes alive with a victory.

Lehman (9-2) can tie Holy Redeemer (10-2) atop the final standings with a win over Wyoming Seminary on Saturday afternoon. Chase Purdy paced the Black Knights with 25 points.

Riley Baird and Brooklyn Biehl scored 13 each for Nanticoke Area.

Wyoming Area 37, Hanover Area 20

Wyoming Area topped Hanover Area behind a 12-point performance from Maria Amato.

The Hawkeyes were led by Hannah Salwoski, who scored nine points.

Tunkhannock 48, Wyoming Seminary 29

The Tigers used a 13-point game from Lexi Corby and an 11-point game from Anna Williams to defeat Wyoming Seminary.

The Blue Knights were led by Margaret Mihalick’s 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 42, Wyoming Area 26

Lake-Lehman used a strong defensive effort to defeat Wyoming Area. The Black Knights held Wyoming Area to 14 points through three quarters to take a 19-point lead into the final period.

Josh Kane led Lehman with 10 points followed by Max Paczewski with nine. Cole Morio added eight.

Jesse Mikoliczyk paced Wyoming Area with 11.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 49, Misericordia 41

The Colonels defeated local rival Misericordia for their first win of the season and their first win over the Cougars since February 2015.

Dallas grad Maddie Kelley led Wilkes in points with 11 and tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven. Brenna Babcock, a Northwest grad, also added seven rebounds and 10 points.

Nora Tracey had 10 points to lead Misericordia.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 69, Stevens 66

Wilkes defeated Stevens thanks to an 11-3 run led by Landon Henry in the final five minutes of the game. The Colonels improved to 2-3 on the season.

Henry knocked down back-to-back threes to start the run and he set a new career-high with 12 points.

Four more Colonels reached double digits. Sean Coller and Donovan Breeding each had 11 points and freshmen Trent Fisher and Matthew Davidheiser had 10 points each.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Stevenson 3, Wilkes 1

Despite a strong, 24-save performance from goaltender Michael Paterson-Jones, Wilkes dropped its second game in a row.

Devon Schell scored the Colonels’ lone goal in the first period.

WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Chatham 4, Wilkes 1

The Colonels opened their season with a loss on the road against Chatham.

Allyson Joly was outstanding for Wilkes, making 50 saves on 54 shots. Valerie Koenig scored for Wilkes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berwick 57, Hazleton Area 53

HAZLETON AREA (53) — Carly Krizansky 2 1-2 5, Lacie Kringe 2 0-1 4, Olivia Wolk 6 6-8 21, Julia Mrochko 2 4-6 8, Brooke Boretsky 3 4-4 10, Jaya Franek 2 1-2 5, Taylor Kilker 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-23 53.

BERWICK (57) — Sarina DeFinis 2 0-1 5, Renny Murphy 4 5-6 14, Rachel Whitenight 3 0-3 7, Jackie Nevel 2 0-0 4, Katie Starr 7 5-8 19, Emily Ouimet 0 1-2 1, Gabby Starr 2 3-4 7, Kaylee Hacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-24 57.

Hazleton Area`7`15`10`21 — 53

Berwick`7`13`23`14 — 57

Three-point goals: HA 3 (Wolk 3). BER 3 (DeFinnis, Murphy, Whitenight).

Pittston Area 45, Wyo. Valley West 41

PITTSTON AREA (45) — Kallie Booth 4 7-8 18, Brenadette Lieback 2 0-0 5, Kendall Tigue 3 0-0 9, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0, Tiara George 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 3, Leah Zambetti 3 2-2 8, Mia DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Jessica Zaladonis 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-10 45.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (41) — Tiffany Johnson 5 4-4 14, Gabby Marsola 3 0-0 8, Kalia Saunders 5 1-3 11, Fatikha Tikhtova 0 0-0 0, Haylie Oliphant 2 2-2 8, Mackenzie Perluke 0 0-0 0, Kiara Kane 0 0-0 0, Brandy Varner 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-9 41.

Pittston Area`9`9`15`12 — 45

Wyo. Valley West`8`10`12`11 — 41

Three-point goals: PA 8 (Booth 3, Leiback, Tigue 3, Callahan). WVW 4 (Marsola 2, Oliphant 2).

Dallas 69, Crestwood 53

CRESTWOOD (53) — Camryn Collins 1 0-0 3, Katelyn Bozinski 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caporuscio 1 0-0 2, Julie Glowacki 2 2-2 8, Julia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Jaden Weiss 4 0-2 11, Olivia Jardine 0 0-0 0, Cadence Hiller 3 0-0 6, Helena Jardine 1 1-2 4, Grace Pasternick 0 0-2 0, Brianna Kijek 1 0-0 3, Brianna Wickiser 6 2-3 14. Totals 20 5-11 53.

DALLAS (69) — Jordan Porasky 0 0-0 0, Scarlet Hobson-Tomscik 0 0-0 0, Nadia Evanosky 2 2-4 6, Chelcie Strobel 0 0-0 0, Bella Hill 8 2-4 21, Hayle Bryant 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 7 1-2 15, Megan Bryk 0 0-2 0, Audrey DelGaudio 0 1-2 1, Julia Kocher 4 1-1 9, Elizabeth Viglone 0 0-0 0, Deanna Wallace 5 0-0 13, Claire Charlton 2 0-0 4, Maddy Pevear 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-15 69.

Crestwood`13`10`17`13 — 53

Dallas`21`18`17`13 — 69

Three-point goals: CRE 8 (Collins, Glowacki 2, Weiss 3, H.Jardine, Kijek). DAL 6 (Hill 3, Wallace 3).

Lake-Lehman 52, Nanticoke Area 43

LAKE-LEHMAN (52) — Marissa Brdaric 1 0-0 3, Hailey Kline 2 4-6 8, Brenna Hunt 3 1-2 8, Claire Dougherty 3 2-2 8, Halle Jones 0 0-0 0, Chase Purdy 7 9-11 25. Totals 16 16-21 52.

NANTICOKE AREA (43) — Tiara Thomas 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 5 0-0 13, Genevieve Nalepa 2 0-0 6, Riley Baird 5 2-3 13, Emily Cullen 2 0-1 4, Lauren Casey 2 1-2 5, Claire Aufiero 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-6 43.

Lake-Lehman`11`9`8`24 — 52

Nanticoke Area`12`9`15`7 — 43

Three-point goals: LL 4 (Brdaric Hunt, Purdy 2). NA 6 (Biehl 3, Nalepa 2, Baird).

Wyoming Area 37, Hanover Area 20

WYOMING AREA (37) — Maria Amato 6 0-0 12, Olivia Allen 3 0-2 7, Kaitlyn Slusser 2 0-0 5, Ashley Songaila 2 1-2 5, Erika Holweg 2 0-0 4, Grace Washney 1 0-0 2, Alana Aufiere 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Keating 0 0-0 0, Samantha Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-4 37.

HANOVER AREA (20) — Hannah Salwoski 3 2-2 9, Brenna Slusser 2 2-2 7, Izzy Curcio 1 0-0 2, Maggie Murphy 1 0-0 2, Paige Engleman 0 0-2 0, Madison Elick 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-6 20.

Wyoming Area`11`9`10`7 — 37

Hoanover Area`0`7`6`7 — 20

Three-point goals — WA 2 (Allen, Slusser); HAN 2 (Sawalski, Slusser).

Tunkhannock 48, Wyoming Seminary 29

WYOMING SEMINARY (29) — Margaret Mihalick 4 2-6 11, Grace Aiello 1 2-4 4, Ellie Parra 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Skoransky 1 1-2 3, Lexy Lichtenstein 1 0-0 2, Teagan Jackett 0 2-2 2, Hayley Smeraldi 1 0-0 2, Abby Williams 0 1-2 1, Abby McDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-16 29.

TUNKHANNOCK (48) — Lexi Corby 4 3-6 13, Anna Williams 3 4-4 11, Sable Stephens 3 0-0 6, Alaina Ritz 1 4-6 6, Maci Iddings Anna Brown 1 1-2 3, Maddie Swenson 0 3-4 3, Karen Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Harley Appteby 0 0-0 0, Madison King 0 0-0 0, Allieh Staff 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 17-24 48.

Wyo.Seminary`1`8`11`9 — 29

Tunkhannock`17`11`15`5 — 48

Three-point goals — WS 1 (Mihalick); TUNK 3 (Corby 2, Williams).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 42, Wyoming Area 26

LAKE-LEHMAN (42) — Josh Kane 4 1-4 10, Max Paczewski 2 4-4 9, Etha Adams 0 0-0 0, Hayden Klopp 1 2-2 4, Neil Dougherty 2 0-1 4, Cole Morio 2 3-6 8, Corey Bean 1 0-0 3, Joe Pelton 0 1-2 1, Jared Barber 0 1-4 3. Totals 12 12-23 42.

WYOMING AREA (26) — Nate Winnick 0 0-0 0, Jess Mikoliczyk 4 3-7 11, Jake Greenfield 1 1-2 4, Jason Wiedl 1 0-0 2, Evan Melberger 2 2-2 6, Dane Schutter 0 0-0 0, Matt Sorick 0 0-0 0, Nick Elko 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 6-13 26.

Lake-Lehman`14`7`12`9 — 42

Wyoming Area`4`4`6`12 — 26

Three-point goals: LL 4 (Kane, Paczewski, Morio, Bean). WA 1 (Greenfield).