WILKES-BARRE — The entire District 2 Class 2A girls diving field embraced for a group hug on the pool deck. Following the 11th and final dive of Saturday’s championships, they shared a moment of reflection — positive words to punctuate the capriciousness of a pandemic-stricken season.

As it happens, they were teammates.

Senior Mia Reinert led a quartet of Dallas Mountaineers by claiming her first District 2 championship Saturday at the Wilkes-Barre Catholic Youth Center. Reinert booked her second-straight ticket to the PIAA diving championships at Bucknell University.

“I’m definitely the team mom,” Reinert said. “It’s nice to share that experience and see how far they’ve come from the beginning of the year until now. They had some crazy-high scores at the end. I’m just super proud of them.

“We were just happy for this to come to a close. It takes so much stress and pressure off of us.”

As the self-proclaimed maternal member of the Dallas diving squad, Reinert tallied 378.05 points to sit atop the standings. Previously, she finished in second and third place during her junior and sophomore years, respectively.

“It comes down to a mental aspect of it,” Reinert said. “I’m extremely happy I won. But, at the end of the day, you have your dives, you practice them. At districts, the most important thing is to stay calm and confident and consistent.”

Reinert will receive a chance to compete at states after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The four Dallas divers delivered their highest scoring and most challenging dives on their final turn on the springboards. Reinert’s 40.95 score was outdone by freshman Brianne Dempsey’s 42.9-point dive that registered as the second-highest of all student-athletes at the competition. Dempsey was the runner-up with 358.4 points, ahead of freshman Allyson Gattuso (330) and sophomore Vegan O’Donnell (309).

“You want your closing dive to be one you’re confident in,” Reinert said. “That’s your last one. It’s your grand finale! We set it up that way.”

Tunkhannock’s Nicho LaChase won his second-straight District 2 Class 2A title with 335.15 points, defeating Elk Lake’s Zac Shields by 22.5 points.

“The dive that I did the best on was the back dive,” LaChase noted. “I’m looking forward to going back to states and improving my score.”

The Tigers’ Ana Jerome placed second in the Class 3A girls race with 323.8 points.

Sweeping the diving event gives the Dallas girls a 52-point cushion at next weekend’s swimming championships held at Delaware Valley High School.

H.S. Diving

District 2 Championships

Class 2A Girls

1. Mia Reinert (DAL) 378.05, 2. Brianna Dempsey (DAL) 358.4, 3. Allyson Gattuso (DAL) 330, 4. Vegan O’Donnell (DAL) 309

Class 2A Boys

1. Nicho Lachase (TUN) 335.15, 2. Zac Shields (EL) 311.75

Class 3A Girls

1. Victoria Watkins (WS) 413.05, 2. Ana Jerome (TUN) 323.8, 3. Victoria Willson (DV) 279.1, 4. Ashlyn Oliver (DV) 272.9, 5. Meghan McCawley (PA) 258.4

Class 3A Boys

1. James Reese (AH) 354.3, 2. Zachary Madewell (DV) 328.35, 3. Mark Nzasi (AH) 273.05

Schools: Abington Heights (AH), Dallas (DAL), Delaware Valley (DV), Elk Lake (EL), Pittston Area (PA), Tunkhannock (TUN), West Scranton (WS)