🔊 Listen to this

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, center, celebrates with teammates Josh Bailey, left, and Brock Nelson, right, after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in Uniondale, N.Y.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Islanders rookie Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves for his second shutout, and Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored power-play goals as New York finished a strong February with a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday night.

The Islanders went 8-2-2 during February, with all four losses coming against the Penguins — who they were playing for sixth time in the month. The Islanders remained the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home, with a 7-0-2 mark at Nassau Coliseum.

The 25-year-old Sorokin made his fifth start for the Islanders and both of his NHL victories have been shutouts, including his win Feb. 16 at Buffalo. It was the first time the Islanders recorded a shutout against the Penguins since January 1986 when Kelly Hrudey managed the feat.

“A lot of blocked shots gave me a lot of energy,” Sorokin said. “It’s the result of teamwork.”

Wahlstrom put the Islanders ahead at 19:20 of the first with his third goal of the season, blasting a one-timer over the left shoulder of Casey DeSmith on the power play.

Wahlstrom, the Islanders’ 2018 first-round pick, has become a lineup mainstay in recent weeks. The 6-foot-2 right wing extended his points streak to four games with the goal, while Nick Leddy’s assist was his eighth in the last eight games. Leddy leads the Islanders with 13 assists. Josh Bailey also assisted.

“I have learned to play the right way and have fun doing it,” the 20-year-old Wahlstrom said. “It has been awesome every time I see my name in the lineup. I just keep learning. I am really enjoying it right now, enjoying the process.”

The Islanders outshot the Penguins 9-2 in the opening period.

Pageau made it 2-0 at 14:56 of the second with his ninth goal, also on the power-play. Wahlstrom and Bailey assisted. Pageau is tied with Islanders captain Anders Lee for the team lead in goals.

The Islanders held a 16-8 shots advantage in the second period, while the Penguins outshot them 10-4 in the third.

DeSmith started for the Penguins for the first time since defeating the Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Feb. 11 at Nassau Coliseum. DeSmith made 27 saves.

“Mentally, it felt good to get back in there,” DeSmith said. ”The first two periods, they had a lot of pucks on net and had many scoring chances.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was pleased with his goaltender after his club failed to score for the first time in 20 games this season.

“Casey was good,” Sullivan said.

The contest was played with the same crisp playoff-quality pace as Saturday’s game which the Penguins won 4-3 on an overtime goal by high-scoring defenseman Kris Letang.

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin said the back-to-back nature of the schedule plus repeatedly facing the same opponent wasn’t a prime factor in Sunday’s lack of scoring punch. The Russian forward said the result was more attributable to the Islanders’ suffocating defense.

“You can see how the Islanders played tonight, they played 60 minutes,” Malkin said. ”They really worked.”

Sorokin’s shutout was the fifth for the Islanders in 21 games this season, a franchise first. He also became the second Islanders rookie with two straight shutouts and the first since Glenn Resch did it in December 1975.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said that with a condensed schedule ahead Sorokin would get his fair share of playing time along with veteran mentor Semyon Varlamov.

The Penguins beat the Islanders twice at home this month. The teams meet twice more in Pittsburgh in late March during this abbreviated 56-game season in which teams in the eight-team East are playing divisional opponents eight times.

Despite the loss Sunday, the Penguins are 7-2-3 in their last 11 games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh returns home for three games this week against the rival Philadelphia Flyers, another close competitor in what has become an exceptionally close playoff race among five teams for four spots.

“We have to be better,” Sullivan added.

Capitals 3, Devils 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Alex Ovechkin broke a second-period tie and the streaking Washington Capitals welcomed back top goaltender Ilya Samsonov with a victory over the skidding New Jersey Devils.

Samsonov made 19 saves and looked shaky at times in helping Washington win its third straight game and sixth of eight (6-1-1). Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana also scored as the Caps swept a weekend series at the Prudential Center.

Rookies Mikhail Maltsev and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which has lost five of six. Mackenzie Blackwood had 20 saves.

Ovechkin, who had only one goal in his past eight games, snapped a 2-all tie at 13:37. It was his seventh of the season and 362nd on the road, tying him for second all time in the NHL with Steve Yzerman. Wayne Gretzky is No. 1 with 402.

Blackhawks 7, Red Wings 2

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal, Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves and Chicago split a two-game set with Detroit.

Kane became the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals. He is the fourth player in franchise history to reach the milestone, joining Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita and longtime star Steve Larmer.

Ryan Carpenter scored twice, Pius Suter, Dominik Kubalik, Nikita Zadorov and Alex DeBrincat (three assists) also scored for Chicago.

Evgeny Svechnikov and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit.

Flyers 3, Sabres 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and Philadelphia shut out Buffalo for the second consecutive day.

Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second by creatively tipping in Joel Farabee’s pass from the blue line, and the Flyers won their third straight following a 1-2-2 skid.

Hart followed Brian Elliott’s 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Buffalo on Saturday. It the second shutout of Hart’s career.

Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10 games.

Bruins 4, Rangers 1

NEW YORK — Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist to lead Boston past New York.

Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston.

Alexandar Georgiev made 31 saves, but the Rangers fell for the second time in three games. Colin Blackwell scored for New York.

Predators 3, Blue Jackets 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula scored, and Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead Nashville past Columbus.

Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have won four of five.

Kevin Stenlund scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for the sliding Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight.