District 2 set its brackets for the upcoming playoffs on Monday … sort of.

There are still a handful of games Monday and Tuesday — four each in boys and girls — which could have some effect on the final power rankings. District 2 secretary Mike Ognosky said official brackets probably won’t be posted on the district website — piaad2.org — until about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The pairings which could change come in girls Class 2A and 3A and boys Class 3A, where Wyoming Seminary could overtake Riverside based on the outcome of its game with Nanticoke Area on Monday night.

What is certain is the district playoffs start Tuesday with a Class 4A girls play-in game — Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock at 6 p.m. Also that night, Holy Redeemer and Lake-Lehman play for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls championship. However, this game has no bearing on the power rankings since they are based solely on regular-season games.

“I don’t see a whole lot of movement on the girls side,” Ognosky said. “There may be a little, but I don’t see a whole lot of changes from what we have.”

District 2 had to tweak its initial quarterfinals schedule because of some teams are coming off COVID-19 issues. District 2 chairman Frank Majikes said the same leeway won’t be permitted for the semifinals since the district is working in a tight window between those games and the championship weekend March 11-13 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“We have to stop at Sunday (with the quarterfinals),” Majikes said. “We cannot do anything with the semifinals that are scheduled come Monday, Tuesday. We will have games Sunday based on what’s transpired the last couple days and especially within the last hour where we’ve been notified with issues with Valley View, Tunkhannock and Lakeland.

“So we’ll adjust, we’ll do everything we can. That’s why we’re moving games if we have to in the best interest of the student-athletes.”

Majikes said any team unable to play in a semifinal game because of a COVID-19 situation will have to forfeit. He reminded all schools to bring their PIAA form listing players exempt from wearing masks during games because of a present or possible health issue. If a school fails to provide the form, then all of its players must wear masks.

The indoor spectator limitations were raised to 15% of capacity on Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf. The higher-seeded team will host playoff games until the championships and will determine its spectator policy.

There is no District 2 Class A boys playoffs. The classification has just two teams — MMI Prep and Forest City. MMI Prep elected not to play winter sports because of COVID-19 concerns. Forest City opted out of the postseason. In Class A girls, Forest City and Susquehanna are the only teams and advance to the championship game.

Teams which are currently top seeds and would receive a bye but could drop to the second seed are Holy Cross girls (2A), Riverside girls (3A) and Riverside boys (3A). Abington Heights girls (5A) are locked into the top seed and have a bye regardless of the outcomes of the final regular-season games.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule subject to change.

Thursday

(7 p.m. unless noted)

• Boys 3A Quarterfinals: Carbondale at Wyoming Seminary; Montrose at Holy Redeemer

• Girls 2A Quarterfinals: Northwest at Lackawanna Trail; Blue Ridge at Elk Lake; Mountain View at Old Forge.

• Girls 3A Quarterfinals: Wyoming Area/Tunkhannock winner at Scranton Prep; Holy Redeemer at Lake-Lehman; Valley View at Berwick

• Girls 5A Quarterfinals: Crestwood at Wyoming Valley West; Pittston Area at North Pocono; Wallenpaupack at Dallas

• Girls Class 6A Quarterfinals: Delaware Valley at Scranton, 6 p.m.

Friday

(7 p.m.)

• Boys 2A Quarterfinals: Lackawanna Trail at Elk Lake; Northwest at Susquehanna; Old Forge at Blue Ridge

• Boys 5A Quarterfinals: West Scranton at Crestwood; Wyoming Valley West at Abington Heights; Pittston Area at North Pocono

• Boys 6A Quarterfinals: Delaware Valley at Hazleton Area

• Girls 4A Quarterfinals: Nanticoke Area at Dunmore

Saturday

(1 p.m. unless noted)

• Boys 2A Quarterfinals: Mountain View at Holy Cross

• Boys 4A Quarterfinals: Hanover Area at Scranton Prep; Nanticoke Area at Lake-Lehman; Carbondale at Wyoming Seminary; Wyoming Area at Mid Valley, 7 p.m.

• Girls 3A Quarterfinals: Mid Valley at Lakeland; Carbondale at Montrose; Wyoming Seminary at Western Wayne

Sunday

• Boys 3A Quarterfinals: Lakeland at Dunmore, 1 p.m.

• Boys 5A Quarterfinals: Tunkhannock at Valley View, 2 p.m.