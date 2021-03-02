🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — Fans will soon return to pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more as Pennsylvania on Monday eased restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Under the relaxed gathering limits announced by Gov. Tom Wolf, outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, while indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size.

“We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery,” Wolf said in a news release. “We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins said it would allow 2,800 fans into PPG Paints Arena for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. It will be the Pens’ first home game with fans since a victory over Montreal on March 8, 2020.

Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams said opening day at PNC Park “will be much more than a game. It will mark a significant step in overcoming this pandemic.”

In Philadelphia, the Wells Fargo Center said it would quickly allow fans into Flyers and 76ers games if city officials give the go-ahead.

“We’re ready to safely welcome fans back to Broad Street, and as soon as the city further eases its restrictions, we will have Flyers and 76ers fans in the building within days,” said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.

James Garrow, spokesperson for the city health department, said Monday that officials are studying what needs to be done to “bring Philadelphia into alignment with the state.”

The governing body for Pennsylvania interscholastic sports, meanwhile, said the relaxed statewide limits could pave the way for fans at winter sports playoff contests. The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said it would discuss the matter at its meeting on Wednesday.

For both indoor and outdoor events, venues must require masks and follow physical distancing guidelines, state officials said. Venues will be permitted to seat spectators in groups of up to 10, or more than 10 if everyone lives in the same household. Seating pods must be separated by at least 6 feet.

Pocono eyes progress

Monday’s new guidelines give some optimism for Pocono Raceway, which is set to host a major racing weekend in June highlighted by a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader.

The track is hopeful that by the time the event rolls around, the restrictions on attendance could go down even further, allowing more fans to head to Long Pond.

“We join in our fans’ excitement surrounding today’s news,” the track said in a statement. “Pocono Raceway also anticipates, should the data continue to show signs of improvement, the number of guests allowed to attend the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader races will increase.

“The health and safety of our fans, and all involved in our event, will be a top priority. We will work with the Wolf administration, health officials and NASCAR to ensure necessary guidance and protocols are met for our June 25-27 race weekend.”

Pocono became the first track to host Cup Series races on consecutive days last summer. Track officials said ticket sales were encouraging last winter before the pandemic struck the country in full force, preventing any fans from attending the historic weekend.

But the potential interest in the event — which also includes Xfinity, Truck Series and ARCA races — led to Pocono successfully lobbying NASCAR for another doubleheader weekend in 2021. The track typically hosted two Cup races each year on different weekends between June and August.