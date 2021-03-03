🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Brenna Hunt (12) guards Holy Redeemer’s Angelina Corridoni (45) as she tries to pass during the WVC Division 2 championship game Tuesday night at Pittston Area High School.

Lake-Lehman’s Chase Purdy goes to the basket as Holy Redeemer’s Karissa Spade (1) defends during Tuesday night’s WVC Division 2 championship game at Pittston Area High School.

Holy Redeemer’s Aleia Atherton (20) blocks a shot by Lake-Lehman’s Brenna Hunt as she drives to the basket during the WVC Division 2 championship game Tuesday at Pittston Area High School.

YATESVILLE — Only four teams have been able to defeat Holy Redeemer this season. Lake-Lehman did so for a second time Tuesday night.

And with it came the Black Knights’ first Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball divisional title since 2011.

Lehman used its defense once again and got huge contributions from Chase Purdy and Claire Dougherty to defeat Redeemer 42-31 for the WVC Division 2 championship at Pittston Area High School.

Purdy, a 5-foot-11 junior, scored a game-high 17 points while Dougherty, a 6-foot junior, added 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The Black Knights (11-2 Div. 2, 14-2) also ended Redeemer’s three-year reign atop the division.

“It was a very exciting game,” Purdy said. “We all knew we were ready for it and just wanted to come out and play the best that we can, and that’s what we did.”

And that’s what Lehman will have to do again on Thursday against Redeemer (11-3 Div. 2, 13-5). The two teams open District 2 Class 4A play Thursday with a quarterfinal game at Lehman. That matchup was locked in prior to Tuesday’s game.

“Of course I expect them to make adjustments and everything,” Dougherty said. “But I really have confidence in my team that if we work together and play well we can pull it out again.”

Lehman should be confident in its defense, which once again slowed down Redeemer. The Royals averaged just 27 points in their three games against Lehman this season and 47.5 against their other opponents.

Lehman led wire-to-wire, starting with Hailey Kline’s only basket of the game and ending with Purdy and Dougherty sewing up the victory from the foul line in the final minutes.

“Again, it’s going to be the same thing,” Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said of Thursday’s rematch. “If we make shots, we’re in the game. If we miss shots, hopefully the defense keeps us in it and they miss some shots. There are some great foul shooters on that team. I don’t think they missed one in the fourth quarter.”

Redeemer made a couple runs at the deficit after going 0-for-10 from the field in the first quarter and scoring one point. A jumper by Karissa Spade to start the third quarter moved the Royals within 20-13, only for Lehman to respond with a basket by Brenna Hunt and a 3-point play by Dougherty to boost the lead to 25-13.

The Black Knights kept a double-digit advantage the rest of the way as Spade’s field goal was the only one for Redeemer in the third quarter. The Royals also struggled from 3-point range, going 1-of-12.

Redeemer forced the special playoff game for the championship by knocking off Lehman 32-30 on Feb. 13.

“Last time we played them, we couldn’t get going offensively. We couldn’t get our motor running,” Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “Now today, the first half we got it running. Second half, it was a little jerky but we had a little space there and we maintained it and they had to start fouling us and we were in good shape.”

WVC Division 2 Championship

Lake-Lehman 42, Holy Redeemer 31

HOLY REDEEMER (31) — Karissa Spade 4 2-2 10, Faith Sekol 0 0-0 0, Aleia Atherton 1 0-0 2, Jillian DelBalso 1 1-2 3, Angie Corridoni 1 1-4 3, Lyznie Skoronski 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Curley 2 0-0 5, Mia Ashton 2 2-2 6, Isabella Granteed 1 0-0 2, Jenna Santuk 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-10 31.

LAKE-LEHMAN (42) — Marissa Brdaric 0 0-0 0, Hailey Kline 1 1-2 3, Brenna Hunt 2 0-0 4, Claire Dougherty 5 6-7 16, Chase Purdy 4 7-10 17, Lia Keefe 1 0-0 2, Hallie Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 14-19 42.

Holy Redeemer`1`10`3`17 — 31

Lake-Lehman`8`12`10`12 — 42

Three-point goals: HR 1 (Curley). LL 2 (Purdy 2).