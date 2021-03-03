🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ three-game win streak came to an end on Wednesday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Syracuse Crunch at Mohegan Sun Arena.

They do have a four-game point streak going despite the loss.

“We did have some chances and we did carry the play for stretches,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “They’re a hard-working team and they’re always difficult to play against.”

After a lackluster first period which saw Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshoot the Crunch 7-2, the Penguins (4-2-1-1) struck quickly for the game’s first goal. Jon Lizotte fired a puck from the point that was redirected in off a Syracuse player.

“It was a really good play by our forwards. They were forechecking really good and they got low to high,” Lizotte said. “I just tried finding a stick at the net and got a lucky bounce off a skate.”

The Penguins had more chances throughout the rest of the period, but they were unable to capitalize on any other oportunities in the game.

“We had our moments but we weren’t with it for all 60 (minutes),” Lizotte said. “We kind of scattered it throughout each period where we would play a goood, hard 10 but then lay off for another five.

“We just need to put a more complete game together.”

Max Lagace was sharp in net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in his fourth start with the team. He made 17 saves on just 18 shots, but he also looked to be fighting through some discomfort after stretching to make a save while the Penguins were on the power play in the third period.

“I wasn’t communicated with on any issue that he had,” Forrest said. “It might’ve been something that caught him and dissipated quickly but I wasn’t aware of anything except the initial reaction.”

The Crunch tied the game up early in the third period on a 2-on-1 rush. Cole Schwindt received the pass and deflected the puck past Legace.

The rest of the period and the ensuing overtime was scoreless, even though the Penguins had 15 seconds of 3-on-2 time to start as a crunch player was injured on the opening face off. Spencer Martin, the Syracuse goaltender stood tall to make multiple saves. He finished the game with 30 saves.

Radim Zohorna scored the Penguins’ only shootout goal with a nifty move, but Cam Lee and Frederick Gaudreau both failed to score on their opportunities.

The Crunch converted on both of their shootout chances by Taylor Raddysh and Otto Somppi.

The Penguins will head on the road Saturday for a 7 p.m. start against the Binghamton Devils, who are playing their home games in Newark, N.J., at the parent New Jersey Devils’ facilities. The next home game will be Monday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

NOTES

• The new boss man was in town to check out the AHL club as Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey operations Brian Burke shared a photo of himself with Forrest and staff from the arena.

”Feeling good about our prospects in Wilkes-Barre and both the skill and style of our coaching staff there,” Burke wrote on Twitter along with the photo, which featured the AHL contingent all emulating Burke’s trademark habit of untying his tie and leaving it hanging around his collar.

Burke and new general manager Ron Hextall were hired to run the full organization back in February following the abrupt resignation of general manager Jim Rutherford. The Penguins did not previously have a president of hockey operations position before bringing aboard Burke, who had previously served as a president or GM of five other NHL franchises.

• Gaudreau returned from a short stint with Pittsburgh earlier on Wednesday and was able to play against the Crunch.

Captain Josh Currie and fellow forward Anthony Angello remain with Pittsburgh’s taxi squad.