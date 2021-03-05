🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West’s Mackenzie Perluke (left) grabs a rebound away from Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio during the second quarter of Thursday night’s District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal game.

Crestwood’s Jaden Weiss looks to pass while being guarded by Wyoming Valley West’s Haylie Oliphant during Thursday night’s District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal game.

Crestwood’s Helena Jardine works her way toward the basket against Wyoming Valley West in a District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal game Thursday night.

PLYMOUTH — Crestwood was in the same situation last season as on Thursday night. This time, though, the Comets didn’t falter.

There were certainly some shaky moments in the second half — like going over four minutes to start the third quarter without a point — yet Crestwood held off Wyoming Valley West 46-41 in a District 2 Class 5A girls basketball game.

Julia Glowacki scored 18 to lead Crestwood, with her 3-point shooting resulting in a 28-14 halftime lead. The fifth-seeded Comets then survived a third-quarter scoring drought, Valley West’s press and some rickety foul shooting to advance to Monday’s semifinals at top-seeded Abington Heights (11-2).

Fourth-seeded Valley West (5-8) ended the season with its sixth consecutive loss.

Crestwood entered last season’s tournament with three wins and as the sixth seed and was on the cusp of upsetting third-seeded West Scranton, only to fall 55-52.

“I thought we could take the next step,” Crestwood coach Don Hopkins said. “We were in this position last year and took West Scranton to the very end of the game. We could have been in the district semifinals if we closed that game out. We were young at that point. Then they went on to win the district.

“This year was a little different. We were in that position again, but we closed the game out this time.”

The Comets didn’t do so emphatically, but they did close out the game. They withstood an offensive burst from Valley West center Trinity Johnson in the fourth quarter that saw a 12-point lead cut to 44-39 with 19.3 seconds left. Johnson finished with 14 as did Valley West guard Mackenzie Perluke.

Glowacki nailed four 3-pointers in the first half — all from just left of the key — and Helena Jardine added eight of her 11 points as Crestwood took a 28-14 lead into halftime. The defense held Valley West to 7-of-23 shooting to that point.

“What I told them at halftime was don’t worry so much about scoring,” Hopkins said. “Take your shots and move the ball, but play defense like you did in the first half. Because if we hold them to 14 points in the second half, it’s a tied game because we have 28 points.

“So we wanted to concentrate on defense. We wanted to make shots, but defense is kind of what kept us in the game.”

Defense certainly did as Crestwood didn’t score in the third quarter until the 3:26 mark. The Spartans, though, were unable to make any inroads and the quarter closed with Crestwood still holding a 14-point advantage.

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

Crestwood 46, Wyoming Valley West 41

CRESTWOOD (46) — Julia Glowacki 6 2-2 18, Julia Johnson 1 3-4 6, Jaden Weiss 1 0-1 2, Helena Jardine 3 5-8 11, Brianna Wickiser 2 3-5 9, Cadence Hiller 0 0-0 0, Isabella Caporuscio 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 13-20 46.

WVW (41) — Trinity Johnson 7 0-0 14, Gabby Marsola 1 0-0 2, Kalia Saunders 3 1-1 7, Haylie Oliphant 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Perluke 5 2-2 14, Brandy Varner 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-3 41.

Crestwood`11`17`8`10 — 46

Wyo. Valley West`6`8`8`19 — 41

Three-point goals: CRE 5 (Glowacki 4, Johnson). WVW 2 (Perluke).