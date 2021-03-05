🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer junior Justice Shoats scored 25 points in the first half and then hit 1,000 career points with his first bucket after the break to lead the Royals to a 73-54 win over Montrose on Thursday in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Shoats scored all 27 points from the field, knocking down 12 shots in the first half to give the third-seeded Royals a 40-23 lead.

Alex Rymar added 12 points and Matt Prociak scored 11 for Redeemer. Trent Leonard topped the Meteors with 25 points.

The Royals will play at Wyoming Seminary in Monday’s semifinals.

Wyoming Seminary 59, Carbondale 44

The Blue Knights used their inside game to defeat Carbondale in a D2-3A quarterfinal game.

Gavin Flanley led Seminary with a game-high 24 points followed by Ethan Meuser with 21.

The Blue Knights will host Holy Redeemer in a semifinal game on Monday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Pocono 53, Pittston Area 31

The third-seeded Trojans jumped out to a 30-13 halftime lead en route to a win in Class 5A quarterfinals. Jenna Beach scored 19 points to lead the effort.

No. 6 Pittston Area was led by 17 points from Kallie Booth while Kendall Tigue added seven to close out the season.

Scranton Prep 80, Wyoming Area 23

Wyoming Area’s season came to an end with a D2-4A quarterfinal loss to top-seeded Scranton Prep.

Anna Wisnewski led Wyoming Area with five points.

Cecelia Collins netted 20 to pace the Classics, who led 29-7 after one quarter.

Berwick 45, Valley View 30

Katie Starr scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebound as Berwick defeated Valley View in a D2-4A quarterfinal game.

Renny Murphy added 14 for the Dawgs, who will play either Dunmore or Nanticoke Area in Monday’s semifinals.

Dallas 59, Wallenpaupack 24

Dallas raced out to a 30-3 lead after one quarter as the Mountaineers topped Wallenpaupack in a D2-5A quarterfinal game.

Bella Hill scored 18 and Nadia Evanosky added 11 for Dallas, which will host North Pocono in the semifinals on Monday.

Lake-Lehman 31, Holy Redeemer 21

Lake-Lehman outscored Holy Redeemer 16-6 in the final quarter to win a D2-4A quarterfinal game.

Hailey Kline had 12 for Lehman, which will play at top-seeded Scranton Prep on Monday. Chase Purdy added eight.

Aubrey Curley scored seven for Redeemer.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 73, Montrose 54

MONTROSE (54) — Dom Palmatier 1 0-2 2, Alex Warriner 0 0-0 0, Levi Smith 0 0-0 0, Trent Leonard 10 2-5 25, Brian Teetsel 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Nabywaniec 0 0-0 0, Sam Stashko 7 0-0 15, Justin Holgash 2 0-0 6, Cam Johnson 0 0-0 0, Connor Watkins 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 2-8 54.

HOLY REDEEMER (73) — Jayden Halstead 0 0-0 0, Zach Perta 0 2-2 2, Justice Shoats 13 0-0 27, Darryl Wright 0 0-0 0, Matt Carty 0 0-0 0, Max Rosen 1 0-0 2, Colin Wills 0 0-0 0, Jake Pizzolato 2 0-0 4, Alex Hajkowski 3 0-0 6, Alex Rymar 4 2-3 12, Chris Papciak 0 0-0 0, Patrick DelBalso 1 0-0 2, Matt Prociak 3 4-6 11, Peter Khoudary 0 0-0 0, Jeff Kozerski 3 1-1 7. Totals 30 9-12 73.

Montrose`14`9`16`15 — 54

Holy Redeemer`21`19`18`15 — 73

Three-point goals — MON 6 (Leonard 3, Holgash 2, Stashko); HR 4 (Rymar 2, Shoats, Prociak)

Wyoming Seminary 59, Carbondale 44

CARBONDALE (44) — Ray Ofner 3 1-3 8, Bryan Salitsky 2 0-0 4, Jahlem Brooker 4 2-2 10, Darryl Bennett 3 3-3 9, Tyler Donato 4 0-0 8, Mason Baron 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 6-8 44.

WYOMING SEMINARY (59) — Ethan Meuser 10 0-0 21, Gavin Flanley 9 5-6 24, Isaiah Stull 4 0-1 9, Andrew Maddock 1 0-0 3, Dylan Ostroski 1 0-0 2, John Coates 0 0-0 0, Phil Evan 0 0-0 0, Jack Herron 0 0-0 0, Jakson Amend 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wood 0 0-0 0, Jack Novelli 0 0-0 0.Totals 25 5-7 59.

Carbondale`7`11`12`14 — 44

Wyo. Seminary`15`18`16`10 — 59

Three-point goals:

CAR 2 (Ofner, Baron). WS 4 (Meuser, Flanley, Stull, Maddock).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

North Pocono 53, Pittston Area 31

PITTSTON AREA (31) — Kallie Booth 5 5-10 17, Bernadette Lieback 0 0-0 0, Kendall Tigue 1 4-4 7, Ava Butcher 0 2-4 2, Tiara George 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 3, Leah Zambetti 0 0-0 0, Mia DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Jessica Zaladonis 0 0-0 0, Taylor Balera 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 11-18 31.

NORTH POCONO (53) — Jenna Beach 7 3-6 19, Sam Polishan 2 0-0 5, Carena Colo 2 3-4 8, Kylie Mastillo 1 0-0 2, Alicia Goldenziel 2 3-4 7, Morgan Seidita 3 1-2 8, Megan Betti 1 0-0 2, Amelia Maros 0 0-0 0, Lylah Perea 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-16 53.

Pittston Area`5`8`12`6 — 31

North Pocono`12`18`14`9 — 53

Three-point goals — PA 4 (Booth 2, Tigue, Callahan); NP 5 (Beach 2, Polishan, Colo, Seidita)

Dallas 59, Wallenpaupack 24

WALLENPAUPACK (24) — Kiesendahl 3 1-2 8, Peet 0 1-2 1, Bodner 0 0-0 0, Desmet 3 0-0 7, Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Nilsen 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Rosenthal 1 0-0 3, Caccavale 0 0-0 0, Narratil 0 0-0 0, Kirsten 0 0-0 0, Steffen 2 0-2 4, Van Ordner 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-6 24.

DALLAS (59) — Jordan Porasky 0 2-2 2, Scarlet Hobson-Tomascik 0 0-0 0, Nadia Evanosky 4 1-1 11, Chelcie Strobel 1 0-0 2, Bella Hill 7 1-2 18, Hayla Bryant 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 4 1-1 9, Megan Bryk 1 0-0 2, Audrey DelGaudio 0 0-2 0, Julia Kocher 3 0-0 7, Elizabeth Viglone 1 0-0 2, Deanna Wallace 2 0-0 4, Morgan Solano 0 0-0 0, Claire Charlton 1 0-0 2, Maddy Pevear 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-8 59.

Wallenpaupack`3`12`3`6 —24

Dallas`30`15`10`4 — 59

Three-point goals: WAL 4 (Kiesendahl 2, Desmet, Rosenthal). DAL 6 (Evanosky 2, Hill 3, Kocher).

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 31, Holy Redeemer 21

HOLY REDEEMER (21) — Karissa Spade 0 2-2 2, Lynzie Skoronski 0 0-0 0, Nicole Yencha 0 0-0 0, Faith Sekel 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Curley 3 0-0 7, Aleia Atherton 2 0-0 5, Mia Ashton 1 1-2 3, Jillian DelBalso 1 1-3 4, Paige Kroptovich 0 0-0 0, Isabella Granteed 0 0-0 0, Angelina Corridoni 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 4-7 21.

LAKE-LEHMAN (31) — Marissa Brdaric 1 1-3 3, Hailey Kline 4 4-4 12, Brenna Hunt 2 0-0 5, Claire Dougherty 1 1-2 5, Mia Keefe 0 0-0 0, Chase Purdy 3 2-5 8. Totals 11 8-16 31.

Holy Redeemer`6`4`5`6 — 21

Lake-Lehman`9`4`2`16 — 31

Three-point goals: HR 3 (Curley, Atherton, DelBalso). LL 1 (Hunt).

Berwick 45, Valley View 30

VALLEY VIEW (30) — Evangelista 1 0-0 2, Murphy 2 0-0 6, Bianchi 4 1-2 9, Romano 3 0-1 7, Barrett 0 1-2 1, Loftus 1 1-2 3, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Valenza 0 0-0 0, Zabielski 1 0-0 2, Maddage 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Rebar 0 0-0 0, Domiano 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-7 30.

BERWICK (45) — Sarina DeFinnis 0 0-1 0, Rae Ann Andreas 0 0-0 0, Renny Murphy 4 4-6 14, Rachel Whitenight 2 1-4 7, Alyssa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Jackie Nevel 1 0-0 2, Katie Starr 6 6-6 18, Emily Barna 0 0-0 0, Emily Ouimet 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 1 1-1 3, Lybbi Switzer 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Hacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-20 45.

Valley View`6`9`6`9 — 30

Berwick`16`7`17`5 — 45

Three-point goals — VV 3 (Murphy 2, Romano); BER 4 (Murphy 2, Whitenight 2)

Scranton Prep 80, Wyoming Area 23

WYOMING AREA (23) — Grace Washney 0 0-0 0, Olivia Allen 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Slusser 1 0-0 3, Rosalind Tart 1 0-0 2, Halle Kranson 1 0-0 3, Joselyn Williams 1 0-0 3, Ashley Songaila 0 0-0 0, Erika Holweg 1 0-0 3, Maria Amato 1 0-0 2, Olivia Rome 0 0-0 0, Morgan Janeski 1 0-0 2, Alana Aufiere 0 0-0 0, Anna Wisnewski 1 2-2 5. Totals 7 2-3 23.

SCRANTON PREP (80) — Cecelia Collins 10 0-0 20, Gianna Dickson 1 0-1 2, Lizzie Neville 5 2-2 15, Maggie Mills 1 0-0 2, Rachel Rose 0 0-0 0, Avery McNulty 2 0-0 6, Maria Belardi 5 0-0 14, Rita Collins 2 0-0 4, Maggie McGrath 1 0-0 2, Victoria Berbano 2 0-0 4, Maggie Kosierowski 0 0-0 0, Gianna Cafarella 1 0-0 3, Meredith Purcell 4 0-0 8. Totals 34 2-3 80.

Wyoming Area`7`5`5`6 — 23

Scranton Prep`29`23`15`13 — 80

Three-point goals — WA 4 (Slusser, Kranson, Williams, Holweg); SP 10 (Belardi 4, Neville 3, McNulty 2, Cafarella)