The Nanticoke girls have withdrawn from the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball tournament, according to an e-mail announcement from District 2 chairman Frank Majikes Friday morning, about nine hours before the Trojanettes were scheduled to begin the tournament.

“Please be aware the Dunmore/Nanticoke girls game scheduled for tonight will NOT be played and Dunmore will be awarded a win and advance to the semifinals,” Majikes wrote in the e-mail announcement that was distributed to local media.

No explanation was given. A message left for Nanticoke Area athletic director Ken Bartuska wasn’t immediately returned.

Dunmore, the second seed, advances and will be home against Berwick Monday night.

The Dunmore girls were one of several Lackawanna League teams which had a temporary stoppage because of a COVID-19 issues. The program shut down on Feb. 26 with plans to return to the court Thursday.

Two messages were posted on the Dunmore Junior/Senior High School’s Facebook page concerning positive COVID-19 test within the girls basketball program.

The first message dated Feb. 23 read in part: “A member of our Girls’ Basketball team tested positive on February 25th. The student was last in contact with others during school related activities on February 24th. Once we received this information we contacted the PA Department of Health. Through their guidance, close contacts have been identified and notified.”

The second message dated Feb. 28 read in part: “Four more members of our Girls’ Basketball team tested positive on February 26th and February 27th. The students were last in contact with others during school related activities on February 24th and 25th. A member of our Boys’ Basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 on February 26th. The student was last in contact with others during school related activities on February 23rd. A member of our Girls’ Junior High Basketball team also tested positive for the virus on February 27th. The student was last in contact with others at school related activities on February 25th.”