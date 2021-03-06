🔊 Listen to this

COVINGTON TWP. — North Pocono got the pace it wanted Friday night.

The Lackawanna League Division 2 boys basketball champions still got a fight from Pittston Area before advancing in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Damarco Maglio and Chris Walsh combined to make all 12 of their shots from inside the arc while leading four players in double figures as the host Trojans opened the postseason with the 73-65 quarterfinal victory.

“That was the pace we like – up in the 60s, 70s, 80s, if possible,” North Pocono coach Pat Shields said. “We were able to get that and, by the third quarter, it started to go more our way.”

Both teams placed four scorers in double figures and, once North Pocono opened a lead in the second quarter and expanded it in the third, Pittston Area had no choice but to keep playing at a hectic pace.

“They did the things they had to do to make us play the way we did, as far as the turnovers and the up-tempo that we did not want to get into with them,” Semenza said.

Playing under those conditions on the road against a highly experienced opponent, Pittston Area battled back from a 48-31 deficit with 3:12 left in the third quarter to get within six points twice.

The Patriots closed to within 63-57 on a Matt Johnson 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:25 left. They got it back to 65-59 when J.J. Walsh set up Jack Locker with 1:34 left.

The basket represented the last of the 24 points by Locker, who fouled out 13 seconds later.

After starting the first five games of the season, Locker worked his way back into the lineup to earn three starts at the end of the season.

“He kept working and slowly he came into what I thought he would be,” Semenza said. “It was not a surprise. I had a lot of confidence in him, and I think he’s going to have a helluva senior year.”

Locker responded to the playoff start by going 3-for-3 on 3-pointers in the first 3:16 to score his team’s first nine points. He finished 9-for-14 from the floor, including 6-for-10 on 3-pointers, and also had seven rebounds.

Johnson finished with 17 points, Anthony Cencetti 11 and J.J. Walsh 10. Cencetti led the team with eight rebounds was Walsh had a team-high six assists.

Maglio had 18 points while Chris Walsh had 16, Ryan Ruddy 15 and Zach Walsh 12.

Locker’s second and third 3-pointers were followed by two Cencetti baskets and a Johnson three-point play for a 13-4 Pittston Area run to a 16-12 lead with 1:17 left in the first quarter.

North Pocono tied the game with the last four points of the quarter and went ahead to stay when Chris Walsh opened the second with his only 3-pointer.

Third-seeded North Pocono advances to face second-seeded Abington Heights, a team that handed the Trojans one of their three losses this season and ended their 2020 season in an overtime game in the district quarterfinals.

Pittston Area went 9-10. Semenza said the team got in enough games that it will not exercise the PIAA option of continuing with more games after being eliminated from the playoffs.

Crestwood 68, West Scranton 45

The Comets advanced to the Class 5A semifinals with a win over West Scranton. Jacob Zaleski led the Crestwood offense with 26 points and Ryan Petrosky added 13 points in the win.

Cayden Merrifield led West Scranton with 15 points.

The Comets will play the winner of Sunday’s game between Valley View and Tunkhannock.

Abington Heights 60, Wyoming Valley West 45

Wyoming Valley West was eliminated in the Class 5A quarterfinals by the Comets. Harry Johnson and Matthew Show led Abington Heights with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Christian Michak had 16 points to lead the Spartans.

Hazleton Area 56, Delaware Valley 31

Brett Antolick had 14 points and Josian Guerrero had 13 points to lead the Cougars in the District 2/4 Class 6A subregional quarterfinals. Luke Gennaro and Matthew Cusatis added 11 and 10 points as well in the win.

Mark Cavallaro knocked down three tripples to lead Delaware Valley with nine points. Hazleton Area will face Scrantion in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Northwest 54, Susquehanna 31

Tayler Yaple scored 14 points and both Gary McLendon and Landon Hufford had 11 points as Northwest defeated Susquehanna to advance to the Class 2A semifinals, where they will play Elk Lake, a 61-40 winner over Lackawanna Trail.

Colton Stone had nine points to lead Susquehanna’s offense.

Elsewhere in Class 2A, Old Forge eliminated Blue Ridge 53-40.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 59, Delaware Valley 53

Wilkes jumped back to .500 on the season with a win over Delaware Valley after falling to the Aggies on Thursday.

Trent Fisher shined for the Colonels, scoring 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead the offense and Drake Marshall followed with 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 54, FDU-Florham 34

The Cougars finished the game on a 21-0 run to take down FDU-Florham.

Meagan McCaffrey had a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards to lead Misericordia. Elizabeth Fasti added 11 points.

Delaware Valley 57, Wilkes 47

Dallas grad Maddie Kelley led Wilkes with 13 points but it wasn’t enough as the Colonels fell to Delaware Valley for a second straight day.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 6, Nazareth 3

The Colonels stopped a two-game losing skid with a road win over Nazareth, improving to 2-2 on the season.

Tyler Barrow scored a hat trick and Donald Flynn got the game-winner in the third, breaking a 3-3 tie. Phil Erickson and Dylan Kuipers added insurance goals.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Manhattanville 5, Wilkes 2

Shauna Tubbs scored twice for Wilkes while goaltender Ally Joly made 29 saves in the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 2 Class 5A quarterfinals

North Pocono 73, Pittston Area 65

PITTSTON AREA (65) — Matt Johnson 5 5-5 17, J.J. Walsh 4 1-3 10, Jack Locker 9 0-0 24, Anthony Cencetti 4 3-4 11, David Behm 0 0-0 0, Dom Jannuzzi 1 0-0 2, Alex Hoban 0 0-0 0, Brayden Powers 0 0-0 0, Omar Aziz 0 1-2 1, Rob Barbieri 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-14 65.

NORTH POCONO (73) — Ryan Ruddy 3 9-12 15, Matt Kowalski 2 0-2 5, Zach Walsh 3 8-9 14, Matt Domanish 1 0-0 2, Damarco Maglio 8 3-4 20, Chris Walsh 7 1-4 16, Billy Pabst 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 22-31 73.

Pittston Area`16`12`13`24 — 65

North Pocono`16`20`18`19 — 73

Three point goals — PA 9 (Locker 6, Johnson 2, Walsh); NP 3 (Kowalski, Maglio, C. Walsh)

Crestwood 68, West Scranton 45

WEST SCRANTON (45) — Cayden Merrifield 4 4-6 15, Antonio Torres 4 1-2 9, Brandon Barnes 4 1-4 9, Nick Forsette 1 0-0 2, Austin Lewis 1 0-0 2, Matt Kerrigan 0 0-0 0, Brennan Burnside 0 0-0 0, Tyler Sylvester 0 0-0 0, Moet Wellington 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-13 45.

CRESTWOOD (68) — Jacob Zaleski 11 1-1 26, Ryan Petrosky 5 3-4 13, Marcus Vieney 4 0-1 8, Mike Zaleski 3 0-0 6, Nick Ruggeri 2 2-2 6, Paul Feisel 2 0-0 5, Sam Balliet 1 0-0 2, Adam Wood 1 0-0 2, Joe Gzemski 0 0-0 0, Zayne Dunsmuir 0 0-0 0, Tyler Orsick 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-8 68.

West Scranton`9`10`11`15 — 45

Crestwood`22`13`16`17 — 68

Three-point goals — WS 3 (Merrifield 3); CRE 4 (J. Zaleski 3, Feisel).

Abington Heights 60, Wyoming Valley West 45

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (45) — Christian Michak 4 5-5 16, Cole Gorham 5 1-3 11, Kenny Brown 4 1-4 10, Tyrese Harris 1 1-2 3, Jon Mann 1 0-0 2, Quadel Glaster 1 0-0 2, Brian Gill 0 1-2 1, Tyler Dalley 0 0-0 0, Stephen Barber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-16 45.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (60) — Harry Johnson 4 7-8 15, Matthew Show 5 0-0 14, Kyle Nealon 4 0-0 10, Ryan Nealon 3 0-0 9, Jacob Anderson 4 0-0 8, Bryce Florey 1 0-0 2, Mike Mann 0 2-2 2, Jamison Bessor 0 0-0 0, Dominic Selevinis 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-10 60.

Wyo. Valley West`9`11`11`14 — 45

Abington Heights`21`10`16`13 — 60

Three-point goals — WVW 4 (Michak 3, Brown); AH 9 (Show 4, R. Nealon 3, K. Nealon 2).

District 2/4 Class 6A quarterfinals

Hazleton Area 56, Delaware Valley 31

DELAWARE VALLEY (31) — Mark Cavllaro 3 0-0 9, Lukas Schutz 3 2-6 8, Aiden Oliver 2 1-1 5, Ryan Doherty 1 1-2 4, Jack Pfuhler 2 0-2 4, Noah Newton 0 1-4 1, Dennis Danidovich 0 0-0 0, Ronnie McManus 0 0-0 0, Chris Cruz 0 0-0 0, Vinny Natiello 0 0-0 0, Matt Salus 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 5-15 31.

HAZLETON AREA (56) — Brett Antolick 5 2-2 14, Josian Guerrero 6 1-3 13, Luke Gennaro 4 1-1 11, Matthew Cusatis 4 2-3 10, Christopher Garcia 3 0-0 6, Angel Cruz 1 0-0 2, Jose Espaillat 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Hebel 0 0-0 0, Eliud Lopez 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Joseph 0 0-0 0, Chris Catrone 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 56.

Delaware Valley`4`4`13`10 — 31

Hazleton Area`20`5`15`16 — 56

Three-point goals — DV 4 (Cavallaro 3, Doherty); HAZ 4 (Antolick 2, Gennaro 2)

District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals

Northwest 54, Susquehanna 31

NORTHWEST (54) — Tayler Yaple 5 2-3 14, Gary McLendon 3 4-5 11, Landon Hufford 4 3-6 11, Matt Pierontoni 3 0-0 8, Chase Biller 3 0-0 6, John Savakinus 2 0-0 4, Carter Hontz 0 0-0 0, Derek Pierontoni 0 0-0 0, Alex Kopco 0 0-0 0, Jake Piestrak 0 0-0 0, Zac O’Day 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-14 54.

SUSQUEHANNA (31) — Colton Stone 3 0-0 9, Spencer Beamer 2 1-9 7, Garrett 2 3-3 7, Gavin Baker 3 0-0 6, Craig Slocum 1 0-0 2, Brad Cottrell 0 0-0 0, Chris Orner 0 0-0 0, Collin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-12 31.

Northwest`11`12`16`15 — 54

Susquehanna`7`8`10`6 — 31

Three-point goals — NW 5 (Yaple 2, M. Pierontoni 2, McLendon); SUS 5 (Stone 3, Beamer 2).