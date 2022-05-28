🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG — Saturday’s PIAA Track and Field Championships action began with essentially two separate races breaking out in the Class 2A girls 3200-meter run.

Out front, Brownsville Area’s Jolene Quarzo took off, running practically by herself while lapping 11 runners a total of 14 times on the way to a meet record of 10:19.41.

While Quarzo was breaking the record held by her older sister, Gionna — a nationally ranked distance runner at North Carolina State — Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating was taking a different approach.

Keating worked from well back in the pack to surge to the best individual performance by a Wyoming Valley Conference athlete on the second and final day of the meet.

“I didn’t go out super fast,” Keating said.

But, she certainly finished fast, running a quicker final lap than any of the 26 competitors, including Jolene Quarzo.

“I just got this surge of energy the last two laps,” Keating said.

That surge made Keating the first Wyoming Area girl to ever break 11 minutes in the event, lowering her own school record to 10:58.11. It was the second straight day that Keating finished third in the first race of the day. Her other bronze medal came in Friday’s 1600 run.

When the pace behind Quarzo got a little too fast early, Keating maintained her patience.

“I knew a bunch of girls were going to go out super quick,” Keating said. “The thing is, with the two-mile, you have time. I think I was in eighth or ninth to begin and each lap I was catching one or two people, especially in the last mile.

“That’s just what I did. I picked people off and the last two laps, I just tried to close as hard as I could.”

Keating was eighth after one lap and seventh after three of eight laps. She made it to fifth at the midway point and, with District 2 rival Lacey Danilovitz from Riverside chasing her the whole way, used that surge of energy over the final 800 meters to pick up two more spots.

The third-place finish by Keating was one of two medal-winning efforts by WVC girls on the day.

Berwick’s Allie Melchiorre took fourth in the Class 3A javelin.

Melchiorre threw 127-7 on her first attempt and improved to 131-8, then 132-4 to make it among the nine finalists, ranking third going into the second set of three throws for the finalists. She slipped one spot to fourth during the final round in which she could not increase her distance.

Keating provided all 12 points as Wyoming Area led WVC girls teams in scoring and finished 23rd in the Class 2A field.

Susquehanna, getting all 28 of its points from Tatum Norris, became the first District 2 girls team to win a state track title and the first District 2 team from outside of Wilkes-Barre to win a track title. Meyers won three and GAR one state boys titles.

Norris won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and finished second in the pole vault.

Montrose, with Tangi Smith going head-to-head with Norris in sprints and finishing with four total medals, tied for fifth.