Abington Heights (1-1) at Berwick (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Abington’s Joe Repshis, 18th year; Mike Bennett, 2nd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 49-0 in 2022

First Meeting: Berwick 3-0 in 2008

All-Time Series: Berwick 5-2

Scouting Abington: Declan Walsh came up big for the Comets against Wilkes-Barre Area, scoring on a 58-yard run and 55-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter in a 35-27 win. The latter came with 1:42 to play to put the game out of reach. The Comets have shown balance on offense – something lacking last year. However, they are surrendering a lot of point.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs never led in their 34-19 loss to Valley View. QB Ethan Lear passed for one touchdown and rushed for another, but overall it was another mundane performance from an offense which graduated its playmakers. The ground game hasn’t produced through two games. Consecutive road trips are on the horizon.

Bottom Line: Until the offense picks up the pace, it’s difficult to go with Berwick.

Carbondale Area (0-2) at Hanover Area (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Jeff Arthur, 3rd year; Jason Majiros, 2nd year

Last Meeting: Carbondale Area 14-12 in 2022

First Meeting: Hanover Area 30-6 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 5-4

Scouting Carbondale Area: The Chargers surrendered 13 points in the fourth quarter in their 20-10 loss to Lakeland. They have lost six in a row – and eight of their last nine games – and a common theme is the inability to find the end zone. The offense scored its first TD of the season against Lakeland, but did nothing noteworthy via run or pass.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes fell 14-6 to Tunkhannock. Jaydon Skipalis returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the third time this season. The offense, though, bogged down (somewhat expected) after a strong performance a week earlier against Holy Cross. QB Rahmel Currie rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries.

Bottom Line: While neither teams was impressive offensively last week, Hanover Area has the better chance of breaking out.

Crestwood (0-2) at Wyoming Area (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli, 5th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer, 15th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 49-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 41-27 in 1981

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 15-6

Scouting Crestwood: If their were a state tournament for 0-2 teams, Crestwood would probably be among the favorites. The Comets lost QB Jaden Shedlock in the second quarter in a 21-14 loss to Valley View and then got burned on an 80-yard catch-and-run where almost all the yards came on the run portion late in the game in a 42-35 loss to Dallas. Shedlock rushed for 302 yards and threw two TD pass vs. Dallas.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors scored two TDs in the last two minutes of the first half to seize control in a 47-12 win over Honesdale. RB Aaron Crossley ran for four touchdowns, something that was commonplace last year. The difference is the passing game has shown promise. QB Anthony Delucca threw two touchdown passes.

Bottom Line: Crestwood’s record is deceiving.

Hazleton Area (1-1) at North Pocono (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman, 4th year; North Pocono’s Greg Dolhon, 12th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 54-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 54-7 in 2022

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 1-0

Scouting Hazleton Area: A late-game rally came up just short as Hazleton Area fell to Wallenpaupack 28-21. New QB Austin Wilson continues to impress with his arm, while TE/RB Zander Coleman had become his favorite target. Wallenpaupack didn’t cross the goal line until the second half, settling for a pair of field goals before the break.

Scouting North Pocono: The Trojans defeated a solid Western Wayne squad 10-9 a week after Wyoming Valley West snapped a 16-game losing streak with a victory against them. Veteran QB Noah West scored North Pocono’s only touchdown on a run in the first quarter. Hazleton Area will present the toughest offense the Trojans will face thus far.

Bottom Line: Neither team has been easy to read, so anything can happen.

Lackawanna Trail (2-0) at Nanticoke Area (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Trail’s Steve Jervis, 15th year at Trail, 21st overall; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza, 14th year

Last Meeting: Trail 14-6 in 2022

First Meeting: Trail 34-8 in 2012

All-Time Series: Trail 3-0

Scouting Trail: The Lions rolled past Lake-Lehman 48-7 last Friday. Although QB Steve Jervis threw a TD pass, Trail once again relied heavily on the ground game. RBs Lukas Gumble and Demetrius Douglas do most of the heavy lifting in that department. The Lions have won seven of their last eight after a four-game losing streak midway through last season.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans couldn’t have lost in a more painful way as Old Forge scored with no time on the clock and then kicked the extra point for a 14-13 win. RB Zack Fox rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns and will be counted on even more as QB Payton Kepp was lost for a second consecutive season with an injury.

Bottom Line: You’ll be able to count the number of passes on two hands … maybe even one.

Pittston Area (0-2) at Wyoming Valley West (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri, 7th year; Bob Stelma, 1st year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 22-0 in 2022

First Meeting: Valley West 40-6 in 1970

All-Time Series: Valley West 32-13

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots’ only points against Williamsport came on a bad snap for a safety in a 25-2 loss. The offense was expected to get off to a slow start because of graduation losses, but can’t afford any more below-average performances. Pittston Area hasn’t crossed the goal line since the second quarter of Week 1 vs. Hazleton Area.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans were shut out 29-0 by Scranton last Friday. Scranton turned over the ball three times, yet Valley West couldn’t capitalize. The offense showed promise in a Week 1 win over North Pocono, but bogged down against a stronger Scranton defense. Things should go better against Pittston Area, which gave up 366 rushing yards in Week 1 vs. Hazleton Area

Bottom Line: The teams combined for two points last week. They should get more Friday night.

Scranton Prep (2-0) at Lake-Lehman (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Terry Gallagher, 8th year; Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky, 14th year

Last Meeting: Prep 42-7 in 2022

First Meeting: Prep 44-8 in 2016

All-Time Series: Prep 6-0

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers are the hottest team in District 2. After smoking Lakeland 70-7 in Week 1, they followed up with a 42-12 win over West Scranton. QB Louis Paris already has seven touchdown passes. RB Quintin Palmero is averaging over 10 yards per carry. However, the latter part of the September schedule gets much tougher.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights’ offensive issues from last season have carried over. They enter off a 48-7 loss to Lackawanna Trail where running the ball – a staple of past Lehman squads – was problematic. Lehman is averaging 2.7 yards per carry thus far. The team has never scored more than eight points against Prep and it will be a task to achieve that number.

Bottom Line: Prep has always dominated Lehman.

Williamsport (1-1) at Dallas (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson, 2nd year at Williamsport, 7th year overall; Dallas’ Rich Mannello, 9th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 41-20 in 2022

First Meeting: Williamsport 21-7 in 2008

All-Time Series: Dallas 8-3

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires picked up a 25-2 road win against Pittston Area. QB Caleb Williamson threw for 235 yards and has a couple speedy WRs in Yahzir Slaughter and Kyreek Bradshaw. Williamsport has been passing 67% of the time, although that number could change as the running game showed some promise last Friday.

Scouting Dallas: Dallas rallied for the second time this season to defeat Crestwood 42-35. WR Zach Paczewski had five catches for 184 yards and three TDs, plus an interception on defense. The first two games haven’t been pretty at times, but the only stat that matters is the final score. However, the defense needs to do a better job going forward.

Bottom Line: Could be the most interesting game of the weekend.

Wilkes-Barre Area (0-2) at Wallenpaupack (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti, 4th year at WBA, 18th year overall; Wallenpaupack’s Mark Watson, 18th year

Last Meeting: WBA 34-7 in 2022

First Meeting: WBA 45-24 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 2-0

Scouting WBA: A couple plays here and there and WBA is unbeaten going into this game. Unfortunately, there is nothing the Wolfpack can do about that. They lost 35-28 to Abington Heights, surrendering the lead in the second half for a second consecutive game. Turnovers have hurt immensely – two Pick-6s in the opener and a fumble return TD vs. Abington.

Scouting Paupack: The Buckhorns are the surprise team so far. They came into the season with a nine-game losing streak where the offense barely made a whimper. Yet, Paupack is off to a great start. However, the schedule gets progressively tougher. RB Dylan Podrazil and dual-threat QB Drew Kiesendahl are off to excellent starts. Can the Buckhorns maintain it, though?

Bottom Line: Closer than last year. Looks like a toss-up.

Tunkhannock (1-1) at Holy Redeemer (0-2)

5 p.m. Saturday

Spartan Stadium, Kingston

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s Pat Keating, 1st year at Tunkhannock, 11th overall; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley, 5th year

Last Meeting: Redeemer 53-43 in 2022

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 41-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 4-1

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers defeated Hanover Area 14-6, giving Keating his first win wearing black and orange. RB Logan Ross topped 200 yards on the ground while the only touchdown allowed came via kick return. A negative was 11 penalties, a number that should drop as the inexperienced Tigers mature. Redeemer is the first of four consecutive opponents without a win going into Week 3.

Scouting Redeemer: Holy Redeemer lost 28-12 to Holy Cross, an opponent it pounded 70-8 last year. The disparity could be traced from a team with playmakers to a team searching for some. The Royals tacked on a couple fourth-quarter TDs to make last week’s score look a little more respectable. The running game has been stagnant and has minus-56 yards in two games.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock wins consecutive games for the first time since 2021.