Wilkes-Barre Area keeper Victoria Luna had a busy night, but managed to block a shot on goal by Garnet Valley’s Kylie Mulholland (10).

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jordan Prushinski, hidden behind Garnet Valley’s Sydney Strulson (11), gets a leg on Strulson’s shot on goal during the second half.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jackelynn Rico (11) attempts to dribble her way out between Garnet Valley’s Sylvie Behl and Reese Hunter (14).

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Addison Corchado (4) attempts to steal the ball from Garnet Valley’s Samantha Woods (16) in first half.

PLAINS TWP. — Garnet Valley’s defense wasn’t much of a problem for Wilkes-Barre Area on Tuesday night.

The Jaguars’ offense was the main issue.

Garnet Valley’s relentless, steady pressure prevented the Wolfpack from generating much of an attack as the Jaguars posted a 3-0 victory in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer playoffs.

District 1 fourth seed Garnet Valley (20-3) will play District 1 third seed Downingtown West (21-3) in the quarterfinals on Saturday. District 2 champion WBA ended its year at 13-7-1.

The Jaguars demonstrated crisp passing from the onset, keeping WBA in a defensive mode throughout the first half. They outshot the Wolfpack 15-0 in the initial 40 minutes.

“They’re a good team and they’re a fast team,” WBA coach Desiree Kriedler said. “They were very quick with one- or two-touch passing. And they’re team doesn’t quit. It was a very difficult game. We had a couple opportunities to get a goal in there and maybe change the momentum, but it just didn’t work in our favor today unfortunately.”

Garnet Valley finally broke through just past the midway point when Ella Bryan sent a 23-yard liner into the upper right corner of the goal.

All things considered, a 1-0 halftime score wasn’t a bad situation for WBA. Garnet Valley felt similarly.

“It’s always something we talk about,” Garnet Valley coach Paul Costa said. “But I have to tell you, this team, they respond at halftime every single time. I wasn’t overly concerned. Our halftime is always driven by the players. The players talk to each other, communicate with each other, they responded to one another.

“In short, I knew they were going to come through and respond.”

The Wolfpack had their first shot of the game two minutes into the second half. Addison Corchado worked to the right post and fired a short blast that was stopped by Garnet Valley keeper Reese Regula.

Corchado had WBA’s other shot with 22 minutes remaining, a 22-yarder that sailed high. By that time, Garnet Valley had built its lead to 3-0 on a goal by Bryan at 49:43 and another by Kamryn Sarmento 46 seconds later.

Garnet Valley had a huge edge in experience, starting seven seniors and three juniors. WBA had seven sophomores or freshmen in the starting lineup and will be looking to build on its first state experience.

“It’s good for them to get the experience of it,” Kriedler said. “Even to get to play that team 1-0 at halftime, to get those kids new year to really buy into that idea of ‘Hey, we did it once. We can get back there. We can do better.’”

PIAA Class 4A first round

Garnet Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Garney Valley` ` `1`2 — 3

Wilkes-Barre Area` ` `0`0 — 0

First Half: 1. GV, Ella Bryan 21:51; Second Half: 2. GV, Bryan (Maura Mellides) 49:43; 3. GV, Kamryn Sarmento 50:39.

Shots: GV 32, WBA 2. Saves: GV 1 (Reese Regula), WBA 10 (Victoria Luna). Corners: GV 5, WBA 0.