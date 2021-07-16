🔊 Listen to this

Ashburn has treated James Franklin and Penn State well.

The northern Virginia town produced record-setting quarterback Trace McSorley, who was part of the coach’s first recruiting class at Penn State. On Thursday, Franklin and the Nittany Lions got some welcome news out of the D.C. suburb.

Alex Birchmeier, one of the highest-rated high school juniors-to-be in the nation, pledged to Penn State to give the program a very strong start to its 2023 recruiting class.

Birchmeier, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman, wrote he was “100% committed” to the Lions on Twitter. The four-star recruit is rated as the country’s No. 1 overall interior O-line recruit and the top prospect in Virginia for the 2023 cycle in the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also list Birchmeier as the nation’s No. 42 overall recruit.

Major programs from coast to coast had already offered Birchmeier in the past year as a sophomore, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, Michigan, LSU and Oregon.

Birchmeier has two more seasons to play at Broad Run High School, which is about 10 minutes across town from McSorley’s alma mater, Briar Woods. The earliest he’ll be able to officially sign with Penn State is in 17 months — December 2022.

In the meantime, the Lions will look to him to start helping recruit for the rest of the 2023 class. Birchmeier is the only member of the group right now, though he technically wasn’t Penn State’s first 2023 commit.

Another top Virginia prospect, four-star tight end Mathias Barnwell, had publicly announced for the Lions last summer before reopening his recruitment in January. Penn State is still in the hunt, however, as Barnwell recently named the Lions as one of his finalists.

Virginia has long been fertile recruiting ground for the Lions, and Birchmeier would be the third time in six cycles that Penn State has signed the state’s No. 1 overall prospect, joining linebacker Brandon Smith (2019) and running back Ricky Slade (2018).

Birchmeier would represent a rebound for Penn State, however, as the Lions didn’t sign anyone from Virginia last December in the 2021 class. The 2022 class set to sign this winter has one recruit from the state so far in wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Getting a major recruiting victory with Birchmeier in the afternoon likely helped ease the sting that came in the evening when four-star linebacker Moses Walker, the No. 1 ranked prospect in New York for 2022, committed to Big Ten foe Rutgers over Penn State.

Despite missing out on Walker, the Lions are third nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings for 2022. That’s thanks to a spree of six commitments last week, headlined by top-100 overall recruit Nick Singleton, the star running back from Governor Mifflin High School outside of Reading.