🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s July recruiting roll can be directly tied to a marathon month of June.

June marked the first time since 2019 that prospects were allowed to make official visits to campus because of the pandemic, and the Nittany Lions brought in plenty of players for visits and camps.

Jordan Allen, however, has yet to set foot on campus. But that didn’t stop the Louisiana cornerback from pulling the trigger on Saturday and committing to the Lions via social media.

Allen becomes the first cornerback prospect to join Penn State’s 2022 class, which has exploded this month to rise to No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, behind only Ohio State.

The 6-foot, 182-pounder from Lafayette, La., checks in as a three-star prospect in the Composite rankings just inside the top 500 overall prospects in the nation for 2022 at No. 494.

Allen broke out as a junior, recording five interceptions in 2020 to help Lafayette Christian Academy win the Louisiana Division III state title.

He was only able to take two official visits during the June window, checking out Miami and Louisville. But he chose the Lions over the Hurricanes and Cardinals as well as two other finalists in Georgia and Ole Miss.

Allen’s offer list also included the likes of Michigan, Tennessee, UCLA and Wisconsin in a list of more than 40 Division I programs.

Penn State’s 2022 class has now swelled to 20 players, with eight of them hopping on board since the visit window closed at the start of July.

Lackwanna College offensive lineman JB Nelson got things rolling on July 2 and was followed by Philadelphia linebacker Keon Wylie a day later.

Independence Day brought a trio of defensive prospects in Pittsburgh edge rusher Tyreese Fearby, New York defensive lineman Kaleb Artis and Orlando defensive lineman Zane Durant.

Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton committed on July 6 to become the Lions’ highest-rated recruit in the class thus far, checking at No. 77 overall in the Composite.

He was joined on Friday by another four-star running back in Kaytron Allen, a Virginia native playing for IMG Academy in Florida.

Penn State even got a major boost to start its 2023 class on Thursday with the commitment of offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, rated as the top junior-to-be in Virginia and a consensus top-50 overall prospect in his cycle.

The Lions’ 2022 group has favored offense so far, with the seven highest-rated recruits so far all on that side of the ball. But that could change next week as Penn State, Georgia and Alabama await the public commitment of Maryland’s Dani Dennis-Sutton, the top senior-to-be in Maryland and the No. 10-rated defensive lineman in the nation.

Should he pick Penn State, Dennis-Sutton would become the Lions’ highest-ranked recruit in the Composite.