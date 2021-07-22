🔊 Listen to this

Entering his fourth year in the program, PJ Mustipher was put forth as a model representative of Penn State on Thursday.

The defensive tackle from Maryland was one of three players chosen to accompany coach James Franklin to Big Ten media days in Indianapolis — the first in-person event for anyone in the program since early 2020.

Even the Nittany Lions, though, wouldn’t have predicted what kind of trend he would set by signing with them in the 2018 class.

Mustipher ended up becoming the start of a pipeline from McDonogh School to Happy Valley, one that has provided the Lions with some of their top talent on defense in recent years.

That connection paid off again on Thursday in a major way.

McDonogh star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton publicly pledged to the Lions just an hour or so after Mustipher was wrapping up us his duties in Indianapolis. One of the top prospects at any position in the country, Dennis-Sutton becomes the highest-rated recruit in the Lions’ 2022 class that was already ranked No. 2 nationally.

“I just trusted in the process, trusted in coach Franklin, (defensive line coach John Scott),” Dennis-Sutton said in a live-streamed ceremony from McDonogh. “They believe in me and they can put me in position to be a first-round draft pick. But if that doesn’t happen, they can put me in the best position outside of football.”

It marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that a blue-chip talent from the prep school in Owings Mills had picked Penn State, joining Mustipher (2018), fellow defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (2019) and linebacker Curtis Jacobs (2020).

That familiarity wasn’t the deciding factor for Dennis-Sutton, but it did influence his choice.

“Yes it did,” Dennis-Sutton said. “At the end of the day, I picked Penn State because it’s the best for me. But Curtis, Dvon, it’s going to be great to get on the field with them, my brothers. It would be great.”

Jacobs was also the top-ranked recruit in his Penn State class and is in a strong position to earn a starting job this fall in just his second season.

It’s not hard to imagine Dennis-Sutton taking a similar trajectory. The 6-foot-5, 250 pounder committed to the Lions over SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia. His finalists were pared down from an offer list that included the likes of Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and USC.

Dennis-Sutton checks in as the country’s No. 50 overall recruit and the No. 1 prospect in Maryland in the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2022, which average the ratings from 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Out of those individual services, Dennis-Sutton has a five-star rating from Rivals, which slots him as the best defensive end in the country for this cycle and the No. 11 recruit nationally at any position.

A Delaware native, Dennis-Sutton broke out while playing for the private school near Baltimore — the Ravens have their headquarters and training facility in the same town — as a sophomore.

And that was the last time he got to play organized football, as McDonogh’s entire 2020 season was wiped out by the pandemic.

That hasn’t hurt his potential in the eyes of coaches and talent evaluators.

“On film, it’s just the way he explodes at the snap,” 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn said before Dennis-Sutton announced for the Lions on the broadcast. “He uses his hands really well, he keeps blockers off of him. And just the pure athleticism, there’s so much of it. He can chase down a play from behind.

“He’s ranked where he is and he didn’t even have a junior season. I could see him climbing up even more once he gets on the field as a senior. I could go on for days and days what kind of player he is and what kind of kid he is.”

Dennis-Sutton becomes the 21st member of the Lions’ upcoming class and the ninth to come aboard this month, a surge that has shot them ahead of everyone in the team rankings — other than Big Ten rival Ohio State at No. 1.

Assuming he signs with the Lions in December as expected, Dennis-Sutton would be Penn State’s highest-rated recruit since newly minted NFL first-rounder Micah Parsons in 2018.

“That’s a blessing,” Dennis-Sutton said of his accolades. “It’s a long time coming. … I put the work in to where I could have this opportunity to pick and choose where I want to go. I want to be an inspiration to kids from Delaware.”