James Franklin spent just one year as receivers coach of the Green Bay Packers. But in that time he made a lifelong friend in Pro Bowl wideout Donald Driver.

Driver was beaming on camera on Thursday, sitting with his family as his son Cristian began his own path toward a potential football career.

Cristian Driver will also call Franklin his coach.

The four-star athlete from Texas announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via live stream as Cristian, as well as mom and dad, all unzipped pullovers to reveal matching Penn State shirts.

It was just another hectic recruiting day in July for the Lions, who added Driver but lost a pledge from another four-star prospect in Pittsburgh edge rusher Tyreese Fearbry, who had committed earlier in the month.

As it is, Penn State still maintains the country’s No. 2 recruiting class for 2022 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. July’s haul includes 10 commitments without Fearbry in the fold.

And Driver was as coveted as any of them. A standout receiver and safety, Driver had scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Wisconsin.

But Penn State was the only school he took an official visit to see when the window finally opened in June. Driver would have been a toddler when Franklin was coaching his father during the 2005 season. And though Franklin left the NFL to return to the college game the next year, he and Donald Driver remained close throughout his rise through the coaching ranks.

That relationship has carried over to Cristian, who named Franklin and Penn State’s “family atmosphere” as two of the main reasons for heading north to play for the Lions.

“He’s a players’ coach,” Donald Driver said on the live stream. “That’s the one thing that we had for that one year. He really cared for his players. He let us be us, and that was exciting. And that’s what I love about him. He’s going to let Cristian come in and be Cristian.”

It just remains to be seen what position that will happen at in college. In interviews, Cristian has expressed an interest in following in his father’s footsteps as a receiver, though most recruiting services list him as a safety.

Cristian Driver checks in at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds and is rated as the country’s No. 15 safety in the Composite as well as the No. 210 prospect overall for 2022.

On top of excelling for Liberty Christian High School in Argyle — a suburb in the Dallas/Fort Worth area — Driver also competes in track and field.

Penn State will have some flexibility with Driver and fellow 2022 commit Mehki Flowers of Harrisburg, as both players could potentially land at either receiver or safety.

The Lions could be looking for another pass rusher after Fearbry left the class a few hours after Driver joined, writing, “I will be de-committing from Penn State until further notice” on Twitter.

Fearbry was one of three defensive linemen to commit to Penn State on July 4 along with New York’s Kaleb Artis and Florida’s Zane Durant. Artis and Durant, however, project more as tackles.

Penn State did manage to land one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects last week in Dani Dennis-Sutton.