🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — James Franklin wasn’t ready to rule out Adisa Isaac completely. But the Penn State coach is preparing to go through the 2021 season without his top returning pass rusher.

The Nittany Lions opened training camp on Friday, but Isaac wasn’t practicing with his teammates after suffering what Franklin called a non-football injury during the offseason.

“Adisa most likely will not be available for the season,” Franklin said Saturday at the team’s preseason media day at Beaver Stadium.

Franklin left the door open that Isaac might be able to return at some point this year, citing his progress and medical improvements.

“He is doing unbelievably well,” Franklin said. “So you never know.”

But there’s no question that Isaac “will be out for a significant amount of time,” according to Franklin, which includes a difficult opening stretch of the season against Wisconsin, reigning MAC champion Ball State and Auburn.

The Lions will be entering that Sept. 4 opener at Camp Randall without all four members of their two-deep at defensive end from a year ago.

Both starters were already off to the NFL as first-team All-Big Ten selections Odafe Oweh and Shaka Toney were drafted. Shane Simmons, who was second string along with Isaac in 2020, is playing his extra season of eligibility at Marshall, where former Lions assistant Charles Huff is the new head coach.

Those four combined for 98 tackles (19.5 for loss) and 9.5 sacks in nine games.

A former four-star recruit out of New York, Isaac was projected to be Penn State’s next breakout player at defensive end. Others will have to step up now.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry said the coaching staff has known about Isaac’s injury for a while.

“So we’ve digested that,” Pry said. “We’ve worked out a plan. … It’s unfortunate about Adisa, but that’s part of the game. It’s full speed ahead and we’re excited our group.”

The candidates will likely be led by Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie, who was an All-AAC selection a year ago for the Owls and brings some much-needed experience to the unit.

“Ebiketie has gotten some rave reviews,” Franklin said. “He’s tested well. He’s bigger, stronger. Obviously, he’s been a very productive player in his career. He can really take it to a whole new level.”

He was one of six players Franklin mentioned as part of the rotation early in camp, with Ebiketie, Smith Vilbert and Zuriah Fisher at one spot and Nick Tarburton, Jesse Luketa and Amin Vanover at another.

Luketa has been a linebacker his entire career for the Lions, but Franklin said he will primarily work at defensive end in camp while still getting some reps at linebacker.

“We’re excited about Jesse having a dual role in our defense,” said Pry, who noted that Luketa will still get reps at middle linebacker behind returning starter Ellis Brooks. “Jesse’s one of those guys that were hybrid guys coming in (from high school), where they have traits to both positions. We can maximize what he does best.”

The player who would seem to have the inside track to a starting job is Tarburton, who has been limited because of injuries during his career but has been healthy and drawn plenty of praise since the spring.

“Tarburton’s a guy we’ve been excited about since we brought him here,” Franklin said. “He has such a great motor and intelligence, and we’ve been excited about what he’s gonna do.”

Pry called Tarburton “not just a very good defensive end prospect, he’s one of the best leaders in our unit.”

As for potential, Pry thinks that Vilbert is one to watch entering his third year on campus, even offering one eyebrow-raising comparison.

“The guy I’m most excited about for camp that’s made great strides from the spring is Smith Vilbert,” Pry said. “Smith has similar qualities to Yetur-Gross Matos. He has a basketball background, he’s very athletic, very good size.

“Smith’s turning the corner for the first time where he’s a football player, not a basketball player playing football.”

As for the rest of the defense, Luketa isn’t the only player who will be moving around. Pry said that defensive back Keaton Ellis will work primarily at free safety after playing corner his first two seasons.

Another defensive back, Marquis Wilson, is working mostly with the corners, but Pry said he will also see some time with the offense after practicing as a receiver during the spring.