🔊 Listen to this

AUBURN, Ala. — Less than a month before Auburn is set to make its first trip to Happy Valley, the Tigers have hit an obstacle in their preparation.

First-year Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms.

The 44-year-old coach, who was hired to replace Gus Malzahn in December after a successful seven-year run leading Boise State, said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.

“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful,” Harsin said. “I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

Auburn opens the season with home games Akron (Sept. 4) and Alabama State (Sept. 11) before traveling to face Penn State in a White-out game on Sept. 18 at Beaver Stadium.

Earlier during the offseason, Harsin would not say if he had been vaccinated, calling the issue “deeply personal.”

During SEC media days in July, Harsin said roughly 60% of his team had been vaccinated, well short of the SEC’s threshold of 80 percent to loosen restrictions.

Penn State coach James Franklin said his team was around 75% vaccinated in late July but was pushing for 100% by the start of the season.

Franklin has been vocal in his advocacy for the vaccine, as his youngest daughter, Addison, has sickle cell disease, which makes her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“The more people that that can get vaccination, whether you completely agree with it or not — maybe (do it) to protect others,” Franklin said earlier this month. “I think you guys know this kind of hits very close to home. My daughter is actually in the hospital right now, so these things hit really close to home.

“So, I just think the more people that can say, ‘Look, whether I completely agree with it or not, I’m going to get the vaccination. I’m going to wear a mask when appropriate and give us the best opportunity to be in that stadium and as close back to what we describe as normal as possible.’ ”