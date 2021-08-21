🔊 Listen to this

Penn State is three weeks away from hosting its first normal home game since 2019.

Well, something approximating normal, at least.

The Nittany Lions are allowing for a full house at Beaver Stadium for the Sept. 11 home opener against Ball State. And though there will be reminders that the pandemic is still ongoing, fans will not need to be vaccinated or wear masks to attend.

Speaking to media on a video call Saturday, athletic director Sandy Barbour said that the university is not planning on requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium.

That’s a step that some schools are considering. Oregon and Oregon State became the first Power 5 conference schools to officially announce a mandate for fans on Friday.

Tulane is also requiring vaccinations or a negative test to attend, following the lead of the New Orleans Saints and city officials. Hawaii has announced it will have no fans in attendance for its Sept. 5 home opener because of a surge in cases.

Fans coming to Beaver Stadium will also not be required to wear masks, barring a change in policy for outdoor events by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes stadium concourses and restrooms.

The exception will be for those who are fully indoors — people in suites, lounges or in the press box will need to wear masks.

“Our campus leadership, our board, really felt like the position that we’ve taken is one that balances, to the highest degree, health and safety, as well as personal choice and individual liberties, if you will,” Barbour said.

“I think Penn State’s done a great job of balancing the health and safety needs, as well as everything else that’s going on in our world right now.”

Barbour said some Beaver Stadium gates will be expanded to reduce lines, but she encouraged fans to arrive early to help cut down the wait to enter. For 3:30 p.m. kickoffs like the home opener, Penn State will be showing live feeds from noon games around the country on the stadium videoboards.

The Lions’ last home game in which tickets were sold was November 2019 against Rutgers. When the Big Ten ultimately decided to hold a truncated 2020 season, the only people allowed in the stands were family members of players, coaches and staff.

Penn State managed to avoid any significant COVID-19 outbreaks during the season and was one of just two teams in the 14-team conference along with Rutgers to play all nine scheduled games.

Last season, an outbreak for one team led to cancellations of games and a no-contest in the record book for both squads. That likely won’t be the case in 2021.

Other conferences have already announced that teams that are not able to play because of coronavirus issues will be forced to forfeit and give their opponent a win, given the availability of vaccines. Barbour said she expects the Big Ten will take a similar approach, returning to the conference’s pre-pandemic policy on forfeits.

Lions coach James Franklin has been pushing for all of his players and staff to get vaccinated and said at the end of July that the team was “above 70%,” a number he said had climbed by the start of preseason camp on Aug. 7.

Barbour said she would not give vaccination rates for individual teams but did reveal that the latest number for athletes and coaches across the entire department was 82.2%. But Penn State won’t be giving any more updates on that front.

“This is the only time we as a department will be talking about these figures,” Barbour said.

As for fans, Barbour followed suit with Franklin in asking as many fans as possible to get the vaccine and for no one to feel uncomfortable wearing a mask to the stadium.

“I would encourage folks that want to wear masks to certainly do that,” Barbour said. “It’s not required (outdoors), but I certainly don’t want someone that wants to wear a mask to feel like they’re going to be looked at strangely. That’s completely up to you whether you want to or you don’t want to.

“I think we just have to be smart and understand that the virus is with us, and we need to use our good judgment around that, but come to Beaver Stadium and enjoy football Saturday for the first time in a couple years.”