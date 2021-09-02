🔊 Listen to this

Sean Clifford enters his third season as Penn State’s starting quarterback and his third season as a captain, a first in program history.

Sean Clifford was in need of a spark. In need of something after last season’s problems.

The Penn State quarterback was looking to recapture the mindset that helped him win his first eight games as a starter for the Nittany Lions in 2019.

He may have found what he needed in Mike Yurcich.

Penn State’s new offensive coordinator has Clifford feeling particularly good about himself and the system headed into Saturday’s opener at Wisconsin.

“I think I really needed it this past year, just to set my mind straight and get my confidence truly back,” Clifford said after practice on Wednesday. “I can really say that I’m the most confident quarterback in the country because of the guys around me, the way I prepare and the way everyone else prepares.

“So I’m excited to get after those boys in Madison.”

If there’s any hyperbole involved there, Clifford’s teammates have doubled down on it.

Star receiver Jahan Dotson said that Yurcich has helped Clifford not worry as much, and that the results have been evident.

“This is the best I’ve ever seen him,” Dotson said.

That thought was echoed by one of Penn State’s top defensive players.

“I feel like Sean Clifford is going to be the best quarterback in all of college football,” safety Jaquan Brisker said.

Naturally, there will be some skepticism — OK, quite a bit of skepticism — after last fall’s 4-5 campaign that saw Clifford benched for stretches because of costly turnovers.

There are only a couple more days of waiting left, though, to find out. And it shouldn’t take long, as the Lions open on the road against the No. 12 Badgers in front of the first crowd of any consequence in some 20 months.

Clifford was sure to credit Yurcich, whom he has spent plenty of time with this summer — something that the pandemic prevented last year with former coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

“He’s done a really good job of demanding,” Clifford said of Yurcich. “He’s a thermostat, not a thermometer — he really sets the tone when he walks into a room. And we feed off that. He’s hard on you sometimes, but it’s for the better.”

For his part, Clifford was named a team captain for the third straight season earlier this week, as he and teammate Jonathan Sutherland became the first three-time captains in Penn State history.

Lions coach James Franklin said the vote is held among coaches and staffers as well as players.

“It’s one of the proudest moments I’ve ever been a part of,” Clifford said. “To be a captain is one thing, and it’s an amazing honor. But to be able to be elected three times by your teammates — it’s not only the coaches, it’s not only the staff, it’s the guys I’m with day in and day out — truly means a lot to me. It’s a blessing. … I’m gonna lead them in the right direction this year.”

Falcons flavor

Penn State could very well have three Lackawanna College products starting when the season kicks off in Madison.

Two of them will be next to each other in the secondary.

Brisker returns for another season as a starting safety, where he will be joined by former Falcons teammate Ji’Ayir Brown.

Franklin confirmed Wednesday that Brown, who was a year apart from Brisker at Lackawanna, will start in the spot occupied the past two seasons by Lamont Wade.

The third Lackawanna alum set for a big role is offensive lineman Anthony Whigan, who will open the season sharing time with Eric Wilson at left guard.

Franklin announced the plan for the position on Tuesday and went into more detail on Wednesday.

“It’s a split right now,” Franklin said. “Obviously, if one player is playing better during the game than the other, then he’ll play more. We’re going into it with a mentality that they’re going to split the reps, but very rarely does it necessarily play out that way.”