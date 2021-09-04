🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker intercepts a pass in front of Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson catches a pass in front of Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Bollers (3) tackles Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Jaquan Brisker spent a big chunk of the afternoon riding the bike on the sideline. Ji’Ayir Brown was cramping up himself, worked on by athletic trainers late in the fourth quarter.

The safety tandem from Lackawanna College kept at it. And they helped seal Penn State’s biggest road win of the James Franklin era.

Brisker and Brown ended Wisconsin’s final two drives with leaping interceptions on Saturday to preserve the Nittany Lions’ 16-10 win over the No. 12 Badgers at rowdy Camp Randall Stadium.

Understandably maligned a year ago, coordinator Brent Pry’s defense somehow survived 95 plays run by Wisconsin’s offense to come up with three takeaways in the red zone. Enough to turn a 0-0 game at halftime into a victory with the help of Sean Clifford’s 49-yard touchdown to Jahan Dotson and Noah Cain’s 2-yard score that broke a 10-10 tie in the fourth.

But it had all the makings of another season-opening heartbreaker on the road for the Lions.

Just like last fall at Indiana, Penn State’s defense was starting to wear down at the end of the game. And when a replay review led to a targeting ejection for linebacker Ellis Brooks late in the fourth, it turned a fourth-and-2 for the Badgers into first down from the Lions’ 23.

This time, this year, Penn State held on.

Joey Porter swatted away a third down pass. And when hyped Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz looked for his star tight end Jake Ferguson on fourth down, Brisker read it the whole way, jumping to secure the pick just shy of the end zone.

The fifth-year safety, who mulled entering the NFL draft in the offseason, had been shaken up three times during the game and was on the sideline for the Badgers’ lone touchdown drive.

He was in there when it counted.

“I was dealing with cramps and other things, but I couldn’t let my teammates down,” Brisker told FOX in a postgame interview on the field. “I came back for a reason. We came back for a reason.”

Brisker’s friend and fellow Falcons alum was also hurting. When Brisker was running his interception back toward midfield, Brown — making his first career start for the Lions — was in pain while being stretched out back in the end zone.

And when Wisconsin quickly drove from its own 18 into Penn State territory in the final minute, it was Brown who snagged Mertz’s final pass to end the game.

A third member of the walking wounded on defense, Temple transfer Arnold Ebiketie, made the ending possible by getting in on Mertz on the previous play to force an intentional grounding flag that sapped all of the Badgers’ momentum and ran the clock down to 10 seconds.

“Im just so proud of the entire team,” Franklin said on the field afterward. “A gutsy win on the road in this environment. Obviously the defense played unbelievably.”

The offense? Maybe not so much. At least at first.

The first half couldn’t have gone much worse for new coordinator Mike Yurcich’s debut. One first down. Forty-three yards of total offense. Zero faith in a run game that gained just 2 yards.

Just one play of any real consequence was a well-executed third-down strike from Clifford to Parker Washington, who ran a great route to shake his man for 24 yards.

The other 21 plays gained just 19.

It took an Ebiketie blocked field goal and a Nick Tarburton recovery of an unforced fumble in the red zone to keep the game scoreless. A strong start from punter Jordan Stout didn’t hurt, either.

In all, it was Penn State’s first 0-0 first half since 2011 against Illinois and the first in any Big Ten conference matchup since 2014.

Naturally, the Lions scored first.

With the run game abandoned, Penn State used a quick screen game as a substitute, getting into an up-tempo package and ultimately catching the Badgers in a blown coverage for a wide-open touchdown to Dotson, who went over 100 yards receiving.

Wisconsin answered immediately with an efficient drive capped off by Chez Mellusi’s 3-yard score. And the Badgers took the lead early in the fourth on a 43-yard field goal that came after Stout pushed a 23-yarder wide for the Lions.

Stout rebounded to hit from his next attempt from 24 yards out to make it 10-10 with 11:26 left. But when Cain scored to give the Lions the lead, he smacked the extra point try hard off the upright in a moment that looked like it would haunt the team.

But the Lions preached all offseason that they wouldn’t dwell on 2020 disappointment. So far, so good.