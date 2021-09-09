🔊 Listen to this

Arnold Ebiketie, right, began his college career at Temple, where he was an all-conference selection in the AAC a year ago. The jump to the Big Ten didn’t faze the Cameroon native.

Naturally there was some joking in practice from some of Arnold Ebiketie’s new teammates.

Penn State’s new starting defensive end said he was reminded during the offseason that “this ain’t Temple,” the school where he spent the previous four years.

“That’s how we bonded,” Ebiketie said of the teasing.

Privately, of course, the Nittany Lions were impressed. Very impressed.

“Since the first rep I saw Arnold take, I knew he was going to be a monster,” said safety Ji’Ayir Brown, another first-time starter this season. “Extremely fast, extremely light on his feet.

“He has a hunger to him that you don’t really see out of most D-linemen.”

Brown went so far as to call Ebiketie the best defensive end in the Big Ten.

That much remains to be seen. But his Penn State debut couldn’t have gone much better, save for a brief injury exit in the third quarter.

The Lions almost certainly wouldn’t have pulled off the road upset of Wisconsin on Saturday without the addition of Ebiketie from the transfer portal. The fifth-year senior who was born in Cameroon and grew up in Maryland finished with seven tackles (2.0 for loss), a sack and even blocked a field goal in a 16-10 win.

A pleasant surprise for Penn State fans. For Ebiketie, it was exactly what he thought he was capable of accomplishing.

“That’s something I expected because I believe I put a lot of work into this,” Ebiketie said. “And I expect every time I step out there on the field to have that type of performance.”

Penn State would be overjoyed with that.

Ebiketie’s impact came on his very first play from scrimmage, when he blew up hard-running Badgers tailback Chez Mellusi for a loss of 4. Later in the first half, he blindsided quarterback Graham Mertz for what was initially ruled a fumble but correctly overturned to an incomplete pass on replay review.

He denied a chip-shot field goal before halftime, getting way up and swatting the kick away with his arm to keep the game scoreless. When he limped off to the locker room in the third quarter, Wisconsin pieced together its lone touchdown drive of the day.

But Ebiketie returned and all but iced the game in the final minute, getting to Mertz as part of a three-man rush and forcing an intentional grounding flag that counted as his first sack in a Penn State uniform.

With no timeouts, the Badgers were hit with a loss of yards, loss of down and a 10-second runoff that led to a desperation heave by Mertz on the next play that was picked off by Brown to end the game.

It was exactly what Penn State needed with fellow defensive end Adisa Isaac on the shelf with a long-term injury. It was what James Franklin and his staff hoped for when they landed Ebiketie over the winter.

“He was very, very well thought of,” the Lions coach said. “You talk to the people at Temple, and they thought he was their best player and their most disruptive player. We felt fortunate to be able to get him. We thought he could have an impact. And then when he got here, we always test those guys just like we do the freshmen, and he tested extremely well.”

Franklin said the key was to be able to add a little more weight to his frame to compete against Big Ten linemen. No problems there so far, as Ebiketie is now listed at 256 pounds while still maintaining his burst off the line.

“I was able to gain the weight and still maintain my speed, which was a big factor,” Ebiketie said.

As Penn State knocks on the door of a top-10 ranking heading into Saturday’s home opener against Ball State, the Lions will need Ebiketie to play at a high level to stick around in the College Football Playoff race.

Ebiketie is happy to have that opportunity.

“I made one of the best decisions of my life to come to Penn State,” he said.