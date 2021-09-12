🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — By late in the third quarter, the novelty was starting to wear off a bit. The initial energy from Beaver Stadium’s first true crowd since November 2019 had ebbed as Penn State calmly cruised to a 44-13 win Saturday over Ball State.

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith sensed it and challenged the defense.

“We were on the sideline and he told us we gotta get the crowd more involved,” senior Jesse Luketa said.

Even Luketa wasn’t expecting to do it quite like this.

The hybrid defensive end/linebacker broke off his pass rush, stuck out his left arm just in time to tip the ball right back to himself for an interception and a 16-yard touchdown.

He went right to the student section to celebrate. And the roar returned to Happy Valley.

Fitting that it was Luketa, who was singled out in front of the team during the week by Brent Pry. The Nittany Lions’ long-time defensive coordinator praised Luketa for his selflessness, willing to go from a starting linebacker to more of a situational pass-rusher up front.

Except this week, Luketa had to prepare for both roles.

With Ellis Brooks ineligible for the first half because of a targeting ejection late in last week’s win at Wisconsin, Luketa started the game at middle linebacker. When Brooks returned, Luketa was back to rotating at end.

The No. 11 Lions (2-0) hadn’t scored since before halftime and Ball State was looking to finally grab some momentum when veteran quarterback Drew Plitt dropped back and looked to hit his running back slipping out of the backfield.

Luketa, who was entangled with the Cardinals right tackle sensed it. Out of instinct, he suddenly began to backpedal.

“I kind of just put my paw out there,” Luketa said. “And I gripped it with my hand. And I was like, ‘Oh! I might really catch it.’ And I caught it. Then we gotta make a house call.”

A quick 16-yard sprint later, that’s just what happened.

An announced crowd of 105,323 — Penn State’s largest for a home opener since 2008 — settled in just like old times after fans were barred from all Big Ten stadiums last fall because of the pandemic.

Oh, it got loud for the start of the game, too. Penn State ran a video before kickoff narrated by defensive lineman Aeneas Hawkins, who told the fans, “Welcome back, Nittany nation. We missed you.”

The loudest pop, though, was saved for Luketa. Not just in the stands, but on the sideline.

“I’m super proud of Jesse Luketa,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “Didn’t really know what his role was going to be coming into the season. He just trusted the coaches and trusted the program. And right now he’s impacting at defensive end, he’s impacting at linebacker.”

Luketa downplayed having to split practice reps at two different positions. But his teammates know how tough it is.

“It definitely is difficult with the types of responsibilities,” linebacker Brandon Smith said. “It’s not like (switching linebacker positions) like I did, where basically those two spots mirror each other. It’s a completely different animal that he’s dealing with, and he’s doing well with it.”

“Just being able to sacrifice for the team,” said senior captain Jonathan Sutherland, who has split practice reps himself between safety and linebacker. “Every single day, just doing what’s best for the team.”

The pick-six also spoke to perhaps the biggest difference between Penn State’s start this season compared to last fall’s 0-5 misery.

Through two games, the Lions have forced five turnovers without committing one themselves. They needed all three a week ago to upset Wisconsin on the road and also added a Daequan Hardy interception on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Sean Clifford, meanwhile, has protected the ball after having his mistakes snowball at times a year ago. Against Ball State, he got in rhythm early, hitting nine of his first 10 throws and finishing 21-for-29 for 230 yards and a touchdown while adding 66 yards and another score on the ground.

After only recording one first down before halftime a week ago, the Lions had 16 at the break this time to build a 24-3 lead. Clifford connected with 10 different receivers.

“That’s going to be a common thing,” Clifford said of spreading the ball around.

And the looks were versatile. Penn State went under center, brought back the traditional quarterback sneak to the playbook — one of which Clifford scored on — and also used two-back and three-tight-end sets to keep the Cardinals guessing.

As it was, Penn State recorded its 300th victory at Beaver Stadium, ending Ball State’s eight-game win streak that included a MAC championship last season.